News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Happisburgh beach transformed for eye-catching fashion shoot

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:32 AM May 28, 2021   
Striking fashion shoot at Happisburgh beach featuring the work of Norfolk fashion students.

Striking fashion shoot at Happisburgh beach featuring the work of Norfolk fashion students. - Credit: Annie Walter

Happisburgh beach provided the backdrop for a striking fashion shoot featuring the work of two Norfolk students.

On a cold and breezy April afternoon, a corner of the beach was transformed by the arrival of smoke machines, a doorway adorned with flowers and butterflies, and two models wearing the students’ striking dresses.

The photographs were taken by 18-year-old City College Norwich student, Annie Walter. They feature dresses made by Annie and by Emily Rose, who is studying fashion design at Norwich University of the Arts (NUA).

Fashion shoot at Happisburgh beach includes dresses

Fashion shoot at Happisburgh beach includes dresses created by City College Norwich student Annie Walter and NUA student Emily Rose. - Credit: Annie Walter

Inspiration for the dresses and evocative set design was the idea of life being restarting after the pandemic lockdown – with one model leading the other through a vibrant doorway towards a brighter, more hopeful, future.

Fashion and photography have been of interest to Annie for several years. She has been a model herself and says her own interest in fashion photography “slowly started” when she bought her first camera at the age of 12.

Striking fashion shoot at Happisburgh beach featuring the work of Norfolk fashion students.

The fashion shoot at Happisburgh beach was inspired by life rerestarting after lockdown. - Credit: Annie Walter

As a 16-year-old, after meeting her boyfriend during a trip to the UK, she decided to relocate from Hamburg in Germany to Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “I never thought it would be possible to be an artist. When I was at school in Germany, it was never mentioned that you could be a photographer or a fashion designer.  

“I came here and it actually opened my eyes that I am actually good at those things.”

Fashion shoot at Happisburgh beach

Fashion shoot at Happisburgh beach includes dresses created by City College Norwich student Annie Walter and NUA student Emily Rose. - Credit: Annie Walter

Most Read

  1. 1 Landlords leaving pub after months of noise complaints
  2. 2 Residents baffled as road name changes gender
  3. 3 'Operation London Bridge' - town begins preparations for Queen's death
  1. 4 CCTV image released after indecent exposure in Morrisons
  2. 5 Teen charged with murdering his gran and attempted murder of his dad
  3. 6 Play centre boss who appeared on ITV show loses court battle with landlord
  4. 7 Langleys toy shop in Royal Arcade to relocate
  5. 8 Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry
  6. 9 Payment confusion sees woman face £160 charge for 'few seconds' stop
  7. 10 Norwich Spire hospital set to be taken over

The images will form part of Annie’s final project for the A-level photography course she is studying at City College Norwich, alongside A-levels in textiles and film. 

She has also entered her photographs into Vogue magazine’s 2021 New Talent Competition.

City College Norwich student Annie Walter.

City College Norwich student Annie Walter plans to develop her fashion skills further work shadowing leading fashion photographers. - Credit: Annie Walter

It is not the first time she has done a photo shoot on Happisburgh beach. Last year, inspired by the work of fashion photographer Steven Meisel, she captured equally eye-catching images highlighting the environmental harms caused by fast fashion.  

Craig Osborne, photography course leader at City College Norwich, said: “Throughout the course Annie has been incredibly driven and consistent in her attitude towards work and the quality of her images. 

A shoot at Happisburgh beach highlighting the environmental impact of fast fashion.

A previous shoot at Happisburgh beach highlighted the environmental impact of fast fashion. - Credit: Annie Walter

“She has developed over the last two years into a very talented and creative photographer. You can see from her images just how accomplished Annie is and I can see a very positive future for her."

North Norfolk News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Cantley Primary School and Horning Primary School headteacher Chris Aitken. 

‘Dishonest’ Norfolk headteacher changed pupils’ test results

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
GENERIC M&S / Marks and Spencer store, Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
quad bikes

Norfolk Live | Video

'Heart breaking blow' as quad bikers flatten nests on Springwatch beach

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A Norwich Crown Court jury is considering verdicts in trial of man accused of being in a conspiracy

Man guilty of sex offences against vulnerable victim

Christine Cunningham

person
Comments powered by Disqus