Lowestoft primary school praised for its progress following inadequate rating

PUBLISHED: 11:33 13 December 2018

Grove Primary School Democracy Day- Emerald House

Grove Primary School Democracy Day- Emerald House

Archant

A primary school which was put in special measures last year has been praised for its progress by Ofsted inspectors.

Grove Primary School, in Lowestoft, was rated as inadequate by Ofsted after an inspection in March 2017.

But an inspection report released earlier this month praised the school for its progress, and said the community’s confidence in it was growing.

The report states: “You have continued to improve the provision for pupils and the quality of teaching and learning.

“You have successfully ensured that the areas of strength identified in my previous letter to the school have been maintained.

“The environment has improved further, and the school is a bright and inviting place in which to learn.”

Rae Aldous, Executive Headteacher at Grove Primary School, said: “We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised the hard work and dedication of our staff and the progress that we are making.”

He added: “Thank you to everyone in our community for supporting us.”

