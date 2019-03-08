‘Significant decrease’ in children being excluded from Great Yarmouth schools

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich Archant

A “significant decrease” in the number of children being excluded from Great Yarmouth schools led to a drop in overall expulsion figures last term.

Chris Snudden Chris Snudden

Provisional data from Norfolk County Council shows that 61 secondary school children were excluded between September and December, compared with 74 in the autumn term in 2017.

A performance monitoring report, presented to the county council’s children’s services committee, said this change was partly due to a decrease in the number of pupils being excluded in the Great Yarmouth district.

In 2016/17, four schools in the area were among the 10 schools with the highest number of permanent exclusions through the year in Norfolk.

Meanwhile in the county’s primary schools, 33 pupils were permanently excluded in the autumn term compared with 21 the previous year.

Department for Education data published in 2017 showed Norfolk had one of the highest levels of permanent primary school exclusions in England in 2015/16.

The council’s performance monitoring report said the recent appointment of two “inclusion challenge partners” had helped to prevent some exclusions.

Chris Snudden, assistant director of children’s services, told the meeting on Tuesday that the council was looking to expand the initiative due to high demand.

Of the 94 pupils excluded last term the council said 54 remain in the period where their exclusion could be rescinded.