First look at primary academy’s new £30,000 playground

A new early years playground is being built at Great Yarmouth Primary Academy. Picture: Archant Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

Young pupils at a Great Yarmouth primary school will be able to enjoy a new £30,000 playground next term.

Plans for the new £30,000 early years playground at Great Yarmouth Primary Academy in Dickens Avenue, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Inspiration Trust/ESP Play Plans for the new £30,000 early years playground at Great Yarmouth Primary Academy in Dickens Avenue, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Inspiration Trust/ESP Play

Work to revamp the early years area at Great Yarmouth Primary School is underway, with the playground expected to be completed early next month.

Plans include covered and open spaces, balance bars, a trike track, climbing net and slide.

The school in Dickens Avenue is currently in special measures after a highly critical Ofsted report, the findings of which have been queried by the Inspiration Trust, which runs the school.

The early years project is part of a long-term programme of improvements to outside areas at the academy, including a £210,000 redevelopment to the main playground in 2016.

Principal Pete Bloomfield said: “These further improvements to our outdoor facilities will help our youngest pupils get off to a great start for years to come.”