Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

First look at primary academy’s new £30,000 playground

PUBLISHED: 16:34 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:34 25 March 2019

A new early years playground is being built at Great Yarmouth Primary Academy. Picture: Archant

A new early years playground is being built at Great Yarmouth Primary Academy. Picture: Archant

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

Young pupils at a Great Yarmouth primary school will be able to enjoy a new £30,000 playground next term.

Plans for the new £30,000 early years playground at Great Yarmouth Primary Academy in Dickens Avenue, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Inspiration Trust/ESP PlayPlans for the new £30,000 early years playground at Great Yarmouth Primary Academy in Dickens Avenue, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Inspiration Trust/ESP Play

Work to revamp the early years area at Great Yarmouth Primary School is underway, with the playground expected to be completed early next month.

Plans include covered and open spaces, balance bars, a trike track, climbing net and slide.

The school in Dickens Avenue is currently in special measures after a highly critical Ofsted report, the findings of which have been queried by the Inspiration Trust, which runs the school.

The early years project is part of a long-term programme of improvements to outside areas at the academy, including a £210,000 redevelopment to the main playground in 2016.

Plans for the new £30,000 early years playground at Great Yarmouth Primary Academy in Dickens Avenue, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Inspiration Trust/ESP PlayPlans for the new £30,000 early years playground at Great Yarmouth Primary Academy in Dickens Avenue, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Inspiration Trust/ESP Play

Principal Pete Bloomfield said: “These further improvements to our outdoor facilities will help our youngest pupils get off to a great start for years to come.”

Most Read

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Mother’s Day anguish: Pub announces closure and cancels bookings

The Kings Head in Brooke. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Mother’s Day anguish: Pub announces closure and cancels bookings

The Kings Head in Brooke. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

Paddy Davitt: Spying, pink walls and the coach driver’s revenge. The drama within the drama binding Farke, Bielsa and Wilder

Daniel Farke has defied expectations to get Norwich City in the promotion shake up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Stefflon Don leads new names added to Sundown Festival

Stefflon Don Credit: Supplied by Zeitgeist Agency
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists