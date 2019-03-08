Former home of struggling children's nursery could become residential property

The former home of a struggling children's nursery in Hethersett could be transformed into a residential property.

Rocking Horse Day Nursery closed in June 2018 shortly after an unannounced inspection by the education watchdog Ofsted in May that year.

Inspectors found that the nursery, at Great Melton Road, did not have enough qualified staff working with children aged two.

The provider was ordered to address the issue, but instead told inspectors they would be resigning within a month.

Earlier that year Ofsted rated the nursery as "requiring improvement".

One year on and plans have now been submitted to South Norfolk Council to turn the building into a residential property.

LRJ Planning, on behalf of the applicant, said in a planning statement that efforts had been made to market the building for commercial use, but there was "no interest".