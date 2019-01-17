Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Good Ofsted rating for village primary school

17 January, 2019 - 11:59
Great Massingham CofE Primary, which has been rated good by Ofsted Picture: Ian Burt

Great Massingham CofE Primary, which has been rated good by Ofsted Picture: Ian Burt

A village primary school has been given a good rating by the education watchdog.

An Osted inspector visited Great Massingham CofE Primary School, near King’s Lynn, in December.

He said pupils’ behaviour was a strength of the school, where children are friendly and polite.

His report says: “Values such as respect, responsibility, reverence, perseverance and courage are communicated effectively, and are understood by pupils and staff alike.

“These values are lived out by members of the school community. One pupil said everyone tries to stick to them.

“Consequently, staff and pupils, and pupils and their classmates, develop very positive relationships so that pupils make strong progress within a caring and supportive learning environment.” Staff enjoy working at the school, the inspector adds, while parents say they would recommend it to others. One said that it had “a family feel”, while pupils told the inspector they felt looked after and supported.

The report adds: “Pupils make strong progress because their teachers plan activities that are closely matched to their starting points.

“Pupils’ enjoyment of writing is fuelled by the enthusiasm of

their teachers.

“Teachers question pupils well, they challenge them to develop their writing and they provide them with helpful advice about how to improve their work.”

The report praises communication between teachers and teaching assistants, which it says helps pupils’ progress.

And it adds: “Staff have high expectations of pupils’ behaviour

and communicate them clearly.

“There are few behaviour incidents and they are dealt with appropriately.

“Pupils behave very well in and around school. They have

positive attitudes to learning, respect their teachers and value the rewards that they receive for their good behaviour.”

The school, which has just 46 pupils, was given a good rating at its last Ofsted inspection, which was in 2015.

The inspector said its “ethos” was central to its continued improvement.

Founded in 1874, it has a close relationship with the village church and the nearby Harpley Primary School, with which it works in partnership.

Most Read

Seven vehicle crash on A47 leaves rush hour traffic gridlocked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

‘Why should we be shut down?’ - City pub threatened by noise row

The Belle Vue pub in Norwich, which will discover its fate on Monday Photo: Steve Adams

Press Conference Live: Tettey and Klose injury blows for Norwich City ahead of Birmingham battle

Marco Stiepermann departed early on New Year's Day at Brentford with a quad problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘The next thing she knew she was under the racking’ - Asda shopper knocked to the ground by metal rack

A clothes rail at Asda in Great Yarmouth fell on three people, sparking a 999 response and prompting a council investigation.

Mystery Norfolk player wins £30,000 in Postcode Lottery draw

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists