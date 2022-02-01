Primary school praised as it retains 'good' Ofsted status

Staff at a primary school in Breckland have been praised by inspectors as it retained its 'good' Ofsted rating.

Great Hockham Primary School was visited by inspectors last year - one of four schools in the same trust to be inspected during the pandemic.

And the school retained its rating as a good school - the second highest verdict available.

Natasha Hall, Great Hockham headteacher, said: "We are delighted the report confirms the very many strengths of our school.

"This includes high quality teaching and a varied and comprehensive programme of enrichment.

"We have a great community, staff team and pupils."

Jonathan Taylor, chief executive of Sapientia Education Trust, added: "This is a great report for an excellent school.

"Since joining Sapientia in 2017 the school has gone from strength to strength, with Ofsted recognising the hard work of our staff team and the impact our training programmes that help ensure high standards."