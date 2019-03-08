‘Legacy of poor teaching’ holding back improvements at primary school

The eco-classroom at Great Dunham Primary School. The school has had its Ofsted rating downgraded from "good" to "requires improvement". Picture: Submitted Archant

A “legacy of poor teaching” is holding back pupils at a Norfolk primary school, inspectors claim.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Great Dunham Primary School near Litcham has had its Ofsted ranking dropped to “requires improvement”, with concerns raised about the quality of teaching and leadership.

The inspection report said teaching had deteriorated following a “challenging period”, with patchy coverage of some areas of the curriculum and key stage two attainment below the national average.

However, inspectors said leaders were demonstrating the capacity to bring about improvement.

Headteacher Sharon Nour said the school had been “disappointed but not surprised” by the judgement.

“As the report highlights the school has faced a number of difficulties over recent years of which we are already making good strides in improving such as accurate evaluations and careful planning. This will ensure pupils gain the better quality of teaching they deserve,” she said.