Norwich City legend to coach youngsters in new Norfolk school role

Published: 3:47 PM August 17, 2018 Updated: 11:18 PM October 9, 2020

Grant Holt will join Langley School at its director of football. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Future sports stars in Norfolk will have the chance to be coached by a Norwich City legend after he joined a school's football team.

Langley School, in Loddon, has announced that former striker Grant Holt will become its director of football from September.

Mr Holt, who played for the club between 2009 and 2013, will work at the school on a part-time basis, overseeing all its football education.

The school said it would see him coach the 15 boys in the Langley Football Academy, mentor the 24 who attend the school as part of the Norwich City Football Club Academy Schools Programme and oversee boys and girls football provision overall.

Earlier this month, Mr Holt revealed he would be returning to Norwich City, in what will initially be a part-time academy coaching role.

Speaking about his role at Langley, he said: 'I am looking forward to working with the students at Langley to continue the development and profile of football at the school.'

The three-time player of the season, who also had spells at Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday, scored 78 goals in 168 games during his time at Carrow, spearheading Norwich City's drive to the Premier League under Paul Lambert.

Former Norwich City Academy foundation phase lead coach Ali Colman will also join Langley in September to take up the role of head football coach.

Andrew Walker, deputy headmaster, said: 'I would like to pay tribute to Grant and Ali's predecessor, Darren Eadie, who worked to build the academy over the last three years.

'The appointments of Grant and Ali, alongside our existing strength and conditioning coaches, a full time sports physiotherapist and outstanding facilities, means that aspiring footballers at Langley have everything in place to achieve their very best, both on the football pitch and in the classroom.'

In May, it was revealed that Mr Holt had agreed to appear in the World Association of Wrestling (WAW).