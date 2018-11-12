Search

Advanced search

‘Schools say it will change lives’: Child empowerment project launches second Norfolk pilot

12 November, 2018 - 18:00
Daisy Hitchcock-Wyatt from Norwich, founder of children's empowerment programme GR8 AS U R. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Daisy Hitchcock-Wyatt from Norwich, founder of children's empowerment programme GR8 AS U R. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

Leaders of a programme designed to help children overcome bullying and other personal struggles have laid out their national ambitions after a successful pilot in Norfolk.

GR8 AS U R has reached the end of a three-year pilot in 16 schools across the county for an anti-bullying campaign, which teaches primary school children the value of kindness and friendship.

But the organisers are not resting on their laurels, with a new pilot underway in 11 schools teaching children about the power of self-belief and overcoming problems.

This second programme, Can Do, was launched during a special event on Monday at Catton Grove Primary School in Norwich, a long-term supporter of the project.

Helen Horth, school and development officer for GR8 AS U R, said “phenomenal” progress had been made on the scheme with a third programme focused on mental health also in the pipeline.

Pupils at Catton Grove Primary School listen to a GR8 AS U R workshop. Picture: Victoria PertusaPupils at Catton Grove Primary School listen to a GR8 AS U R workshop. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Former Catton Grove Primary teacher Ms Horth said feedback from pupils had been “extremely positive”. “Within the first term of starting GR8 AS U R our key stage one lunchtime time-outs had reduced by 80pc,” she said.

It is hoped that the GR8 AS U R scheme will be rolled out to all Norfolk’s schools – but organisers also have national ambitions.

“We want it to become part of policy so everyone is a GR8 AS U R school,” Ms Horth said.

“We want it to be national. We want it to be in every single school because we feel the programme can benefit everyone, and it can be flexible for schools.”

Stand-up comedian Tanyalee Davis, director of GR8 AS U R. Picture: Victoria PertusaStand-up comedian Tanyalee Davis, director of GR8 AS U R. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The project was started by Norwich mum Daisy Hitchcock-Wyatt after her twins were badly bullied at four different schools. She says it is based on storytelling, with relatable characters for children.

“There are so many anti-bullying programmes out there but I couldn’t understand why no one was using them. We started writing then went to talk to schools about it, and they all said it would make a difference and change children’s lives forever,” she said.

Stand-up comedian Tanyalee Davis heard about the GR8 AS U R project in its early days and has since moved to Norfolk to support it, running fun days in schools to supplement the in-school sessions led by teachers.

She said: “I moved to Norwich for the programme and I have really enjoyed working in the schools with the kids.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Girl, 16, punched in the face in car park assault

A teenager has been assualted in a car park near Lowestoft railway station. Picture: James Bass.

Police arrest man driving car with missing wheel

Copper wiring found in the car Picture: Norfolk police

Wood you believe it? Cabinet maker in planning dispute over cladding materials

Andrew Lodge at the new house he has built to let at Irstead, with the wood effect fibre cement cladding which the Broads Authority have asked him to remove as it is not real wood. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Updated Driver in hospital following crash

The overturned van involved in a crash on Colney Lane. Photo: Contributed

Video ‘Flames as tall as the trees’: Close shave for passengers in bus fire

A bus caught fire in the village of Carleton Rode near Attleborough on Monday morning. PHOTO: Alex Pickering

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Girl, 16, punched in the face in car park assault

A teenager has been assualted in a car park near Lowestoft railway station. Picture: James Bass.

Pub near Norwich reopens after £250,000 revamp

The Chestnut Tree, on Reepham Road in Hellesdon. Photo: Ei Publican Partnerships

Art Fair East 2018 to showcase top worldwide talent from Norfolk to Dubai

London Street, Norwich Credit: Howard Temperley

Suspects as young as 10 arrested following criminal damage to property and cars in Swaffham

Station Street, Swaffham. Photo: Google

Man dies after being found on fire outside homeless hostel

A Norfolk man found on fire outside a homeless hostel has died in hospital. Photo: Google

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast