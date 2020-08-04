Norfolk schools to get £2m share of government pot

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced a new government pot to improve school buildings in England on Wednesday. Picture: PA Images Archant

Schools across Norfolk are to receive around £2million to fund building projects as part of a new plan to improve education facilities in England, it has been announced.

Funding has been allocated for 580 building projects at academies, sixth form colleges and voluntary-aided schools across the country.

The money comes from a £560m government pot announced last month by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “help the nation bounce back from the pandemic”.

The cash will be used to “repair and upgrade school facilities and create modern, fit-for-purpose spaces that meet schools’ needs”, the Department for Education (DfE) said.

Projects can range from something as small as a boiler upgrade to a large-scale refurbishment of a classroom block.

Norfolk schools will get a £2m share of that pot, which will be used to fund 10 new projects in the county – though it has not yet been specified where or how that money will be used.

The DfE did say that projects can get under way “as soon are schools are ready”, and that “the majority should be completed this financial year”.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson said: “As we work towards all children returning to school in September, this investment in our school and college buildings helps create modern environments that lend themselves to great teaching, making sure every child has the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

“We have worked at great speed to release this additional £560m of condition funding to schools for projects this year to kick-start the economy and transform the buildings so vital for excellent teaching.

“We have now allocated over £2billion this year to improve the condition of our school buildings, paving the way for our new transformative ten-year school building programme starting later this year with over £1bn funding for the first wave of 50 schools.”

This latest announcement of funding comes as a new 10-year school rebuilding programme gets under way, which aims to improve some of the school buildings in the worst condition across the UK.