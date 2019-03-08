Video

Students sing rousing rendition of Canaries anthem

Children from the Peterhouse C of E Primary School choir. Picture: Peterhouse Primary. Archant

Students from two Norfolk schools celebrated the Canaries' promotion to the Premier League with a new take on the club's rousing anthem.

Their rendition of 'On the Ball City' was the brainchild of Stuart King, City fan and governor of Peterhouse Primary School in Gorleston.

He wanted to mark the Canaries' return to the top flight by combining the song's traditional spirit with a new twist.

Mr King wrote a new introductory verse and lyrics.

And with the help of the Peterhouse Primary choir and students from East Norfolk Sixth Form College, also in Gorleston, the new version of 'On the Ball City' came to life.

Carl Simmonds, a tutor at East Norfolk, recorded the melody and the students singing.

He then put the song to a video.

The club will be sending cards signed by the first team to the college and Peterhouse to thank the students for their support.

Mr King said: "It's been a privilege and honour to work in this collaboration with East Norfolk Smith Form College and Peterhouse Church of England Primary Academy.

"To be involved in this musical project I've been in seventh heaven.

"Our beloved football club is in a great place right now and we all hope our loyal supporters will like the song.

"Perhaps the club will play it as we approach each home kick off," Mr King said.

Ryan Freeman, head teacher at Peterhouse C of E Primary Academy, said; "We are thrilled to be part of this project, celebrating the proud history of our local football club.

"Our children have enjoyed the opportunity and are greatly anticipating the public response."

Philippa Collingwood, choir teacher at Peterhouse Primary, said: "I was so excited when Stuart King contacted me to invite our choir to sing on this new celebratory version of OTBC.

"It is a privilege to be part of a key moment in Norwich City history," she said.

EN Principal, Dr Catherine Richards, said; "This has been a fantastic collaboration with one of our local primary academies.

"The end result is amazing and the students and staff involved have had fun producing this new version of the historic anthem.

"I hope the Norwich City fans enjoy it and also share the song as widely as possible and maybe this new version will take off at Carrow Road."