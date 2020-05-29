School delays June 1 reopening over positive test while others go part-time

The Charles Darwin Primary School in Norwich will reopen to more priority year children on June 1 but on a part-time basis. Picture: Antony Kelly Archant Norfolk 2016

A primary school has delayed its planned reopening on June 1 after someone in the family of a member of staff was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Stradbroke Primary Academy in Gorleston that will now reopen to more pupils on June 8 . Picture: Paul Shreeves/Geograph Stradbroke Primary Academy in Gorleston that will now reopen to more pupils on June 8 . Picture: Paul Shreeves/Geograph

Stradbroke Primary Academy in Gorleston has put back its reopening to more priority year children by seven days.

School principal Tanya Blake said although the staff member had not been diagnosed with Covid-19 someone in their household had so as a precaution reception and years one and six will now return on June 8.

In a message to parents, she said: “We have delayed children coming back to school due to the number of team members self-isolating, we won’t have enough teaching staff to care for them.

Some primary school will welcome back more pupils from June 1 but on a part-time basis. Other will phase the reopening later in June. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Some primary school will welcome back more pupils from June 1 but on a part-time basis. Other will phase the reopening later in June. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

“We will be able to continue to care for the children of key workers and vulnerable children. This is a much smaller group and we have suitable numbers of staff.

“I know this is worrying news, but please be assured we’re taking these actions as a precaution. The safety of our children, team, families and wider community is our top priority.”

The school is part of the Inspiration Trust whose other three primary schools will all reopen on June 1 although some pupils will return only on a “part-time” basis.

At Great Yarmouth Primary Academy children will only attend for two full days per week and the school will close at 3pm to clean classrooms.

But it will continue to provide full-time provision for the children of key workers and vulnerable children who will be in separate classrooms.

Due to limited space, children at Charles Darwin Primary, on Rose Lane in Norwich, will also only return on certain days to allow for smaller class sizes, social distancing and limits on contact between groups.

Pupils will also return part-time at Norwich Primary Academy with parents urged to social distance when dropping children off with markers placed on the ground.

Meanwhile the West Norfolk Academies Trust has told parents schools will not reopen to more pupils on June 1.

Instead year six children will return on June 8, followed by year one on June 9 and nursery and reception children starting on June 10.

The schools affected are: Clenchwarton Primary, West Lynn Primary, Snettisham Primary, Heacham Junior, Heacham Infants, Walpole Cross Keys Primary, and Gaywood Primary.

Roger Livesey, chair of the trust, said: “The trustees made a decision last night to delay the re-opening of our seven infant, junior and primary schools by a week from June 1 to June 8 to ensure staff are fully trained and are confident with our new arrangements.”