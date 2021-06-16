Primary school told to improve seeking ‘inspirational’ new head

Published: 10:11 AM June 16, 2021

Pupils at the opening of the new library at St Mary and St Peter Primary School at Gorleston in 2017. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A Norfolk primary school told to improve by Ofsted is seeking an ‘inspiring leader’ to become its new headteacher.

St Mary and St Peter Catholic Primary School in Gorleston is advertising for an “engaging and inspiring” new head of school to “provide strategy, vision and leadership for teaching and learning”.

The school, which has 213 pupils, was told it "required improvement" in its last Ofsted report in 2019 with inspectors saying the quality of teaching was not “consistently good”.

St Mary and St Peter Catholic Primary School in Gorleston. - Credit: Google

St John the Baptist Catholic Multi-Academy Trust, which includes the Gorleston school as well as St Mary’s Catholic Primary in Lowestoft, is also seeking a new executive headteacher.

The job description states: “The successful candidate will have a proven track record of success as a senior leader and will commit themselves to further improving Teaching and Learning within both schools.”

It adds that applicants should be practicing Catholics supportive of the schools’ ethos.

