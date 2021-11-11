Nursery welcomes children back for first time in five years

Gooderstone Church of England Primary Academy has reopened its nursery after five years - Credit: DNEAT

A nursery which closed five years ago is welcoming pupils back once again.

Gooderstone Church of England Primary Academy opted to end its nursery provision while under previous leadership as it was undersubscribed at the time.

But the school near King's Lynn, which is part of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT), has now reversed this decision and is offering places to preschool pupils.

Sarah Godbold, executive headteacher of the Churchside Federation of Mundford and Gooderstone Church of England Primary Academies, said: "The Gooderstone Goslings provision will offer places to children aged three and four, a provision desperately needed in the locality.

"The nursery children have become part of the Owls class with both our Reception and Year 1."

Gooderstone Church of England Primary Academy has reopened its nursery after five years - Credit: DNEAT

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Godbold added that as school numbers grow the school hopes to split into four separate classes, each made up of two year groups.

She added: "We currently have two [nursery] children on roll and have a further eight available morning or full day places."

Oliver Burwood, chief executive of DNEAT, said: "The benefits of a school nursery for children and families are many and this is why we have added this type of provision to so many of our schools.

"One of the most important factors is how well transition to school works in such a setting by supporting children to become 'school ready'.

"Being in a mixed age group also brings benefits, including opportunities to enrich children's learning. The school is rated as good with a quality early years provision that we are pleased to be able to extend out to younger children.

"We know that children make good progress because adults provide lots of opportunities for them to explore, learn and develop across all areas of learning."

Should the school numbers increase as planned, it would see the nursery and reception become one class, Year 1 and Year 2 as another, Year 3 and Year 4 as a third and Year 5 and 6 as the fourth.

As of its last Ofsted inspection, in 2019, the school had 54 pupils on the roll and a capacity of 70.