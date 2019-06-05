Search

Good rating for Norfolk junior school

05 June, 2019 - 09:48
Pupils celebrate after Heacham Junior School is rated good by Ofsted Picture: Submitted

Pupils celebrate after Heacham Junior School is rated good by Ofsted Picture: Submitted

Archant

A village junior school is celebrating after being rated "good" by the education watchdog for the fourth time on the trot.

Ofsted inspectors visited Heacham Junior School in May. They said it was good across all areas.

Their report said: "The new leadership team has taken decisive action to improve the quality of education in the school. Leaders at all levels are involved in creating the right curriculum for pupils.

"Pupils' well-being is central and staff have strong, positive relationships with those in its care. Pupils develop strong teamwork, resourcefulness and resilience with activities closely linked to the core curriculum."

Louise Jackson, executive headteacher at the schoo, said: "We are delighted with our Ofsted report, as part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust we are committed to consistently improving our school for our pupils. We are all very proud of our achievement and I would like to thank all our staff, pupils, parents and governors for their ongoing support."

Ofsted also noted pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities are well integrated in the classroom and receive good quality support to help them access same learning as peers.

Inspectors said pupils at are and enjoy celebrating each other's successes.

Their verdict follows "good" ratings after inspections in 2007, 2009 and 2015.

Heacham Junior School, on College Drive, has been part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust since 1st June 2016.

Andy Johnson, the chief executive of the trust, said the inspection was "a great outcome for the school".

Trust chairman Roger Livesey said: "This is another good assessment by Ofsted for the West Norfolk Academies Trust.

"Many congratulations to all concerned at Heacham Junior. The report is a well-deserved reward for all their hard work and commitment." The trust, which was set up in 2014, includes seven infant, junior and primary schools across west Norfolk and four secondaries.

