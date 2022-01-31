News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
School gets go-ahead for new classrooms in extension

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 9:35 AM January 31, 2022
Town Close House Preparatory School in Norwich.

Town Close House Preparatory School in Norwich. - Credit: Simon Finlay

A school has been granted permission for an extension which will see new classrooms created.

Officers at City Hall have given the go-ahead for the changes to be made at Town Close House Preparatory School, in Ipswich Road, Norwich.

Officers used delegated powers to grant permission for part of the Grade II listed, 18th century building to be demolished and a new building constructed.

The new building will include a dining room, kitchen, three classrooms, a music room and an art room.

Officers at City Hall said: "The proposed demolition of existing buildings, alterations to the principal building and the erection of a new extension will result in less than substantial harm to the historic interest of the building.

"However it will better reveal parts of the building and will remove some of the intensive uses from the ground floor."

There were no objections to the proposals.

