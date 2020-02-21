Search

Advanced search

Global oil explorer turned Norwich teacher hopes to inspire others into classroom

PUBLISHED: 13:20 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:21 21 February 2020

Education charity Teach Now is holding a Norwich event for professionals looking to swap careers for teaching in the classroom. Picture: Now Teach

Education charity Teach Now is holding a Norwich event for professionals looking to swap careers for teaching in the classroom. Picture: Now Teach

Archant

A former oil and gas explorer who is now training to be a physics teacher will be among those hoping to inspire more people to swap careers for the classroom at an event in Norwich.

Chris Goode (right) in front of one of his ships while working in oil and gas exploration.He is now training to be a physics teacher in Norwich. Picture: Now TeachChris Goode (right) in front of one of his ships while working in oil and gas exploration.He is now training to be a physics teacher in Norwich. Picture: Now Teach

Chris Goode, who spent more than 25 years managing a seismic exploration crew looking for oil and gas, is retraining as a physics teacher with Inspiration Trust in Norwich.

Following a successful pilot group in East Anglia last year, education charity Now Teach hopes to recruit 100 experienced people to teach in schools and is holding a drop-in advice session at The Forum in Norwich on Monday, February 24, 11am-5pm.

Education charity Teach Now is holding a Norwich event for professionals looking to swap careers for teaching in the classroom. Picture: Now TeachEducation charity Teach Now is holding a Norwich event for professionals looking to swap careers for teaching in the classroom. Picture: Now Teach

Mr Goode said: "I had thought about becoming a teacher when I graduated but was offered a job travelling the world - how could I refuse! I was responsible for running a crew with up to 200 personnel and five ships.

You may also want to watch:

"One of my roles which I enjoyed, was to deliver training to my crew and this made me think about teaching again. On reflection I realised I wanted to make more of a difference in my local community teaching science in an engaging way to the next generation. As soon as I started my first school placement I knew I'd made the right decision.

"Finding out about Now Teach was really inspiring. I wanted to be with other people who were changing career and Now Teach have given me the support that has meant my training is going well."

Now Teach was co-founded by a former journalist, Lucy Kellaway, who at the age of 58 gave up her job at the Financial Times to retrain as a maths teacher.

Ms Kellaway said: "I decided to become a teacher at 58 because I realised I wasn't getting any better at my job. I setup Now Teach because there wasn't a straightforward way for experienced career-changers like me to get into teaching. Four years later, we've recruited over 200 people to retrain. That's over 1,800 years of experience.

"We're looking for people with a desire to teach young people who have significant experience at work. You've seen something of life and you want to share that with young people."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Something needs to be done’ - will new scheme solve town’s parking problem?

David Reger, owner of Nuts 'n' Bolts in Attleborough, has given his take on the proposed changes at Queen's Square Car Park. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Man stabbed during fight involving number of men near Norwich

Police were called to an incident in the Cavell Road area of Lakenham. Photo: Peter Walsh

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Sold for just £1: Lucky buyer snaps up property

A room which is situated between two business in Wisbech was sold for �1 by autioneer Simon Arnes, from William H Brown. Picture: Archant/William H Brown

‘Disgusting - council blasted over ‘greedy’ £70k backdated allowance rise

Shaun and Karen Vincent, leader and chairman of Broadland District Council. Picture: Broadland Conservatives/Denise Bradley

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man stabbed during fight involving number of men near Norwich

Police were called to an incident in the Cavell Road area of Lakenham. Photo: Peter Walsh

Sold for just £1: Lucky buyer snaps up property

A room which is situated between two business in Wisbech was sold for �1 by autioneer Simon Arnes, from William H Brown. Picture: Archant/William H Brown

Man downloaded more than 35,000 indecent child images over four year period, court told

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Wolves v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Sam Byram suffered a hamstring injury in Norwich City's 1-0 Premier League deeat against Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Global oil explorer turned Norwich teacher hopes to inspire others into classroom

Education charity Teach Now is holding a Norwich event for professionals looking to swap careers for teaching in the classroom. Picture: Now Teach
Drive 24