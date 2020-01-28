School to get crossing guard after 18 'dangerous' months without one
PUBLISHED: 06:30 29 January 2020
Archant
Parents and guardians of children at a Norwich school have expressed their relief over the decision to hire a new crossing attendant after a year and a half without one.
For the last 18 months, the school run at George White Junior School on Silver Road, north of the city, has gone ahead in the mornings and afternoons with no lollipop man or lady present to help ensure the pupils' safety.
The situation has been described as "dangerous" by parents, with one father saying there have been "a few close calls" in that time.
Another said that "lazy and inconsiderate" parking from other parents at drop-off and pick-up times was making the problem worse.
In December, a parent went to Julie Brociek-Coulton, county councillor for Sewell ward - in which the area falls - to complain.
The councillor raised the issue at a Norfolk County Council cabinet meeting, and an assessment of the situation, carried out on Monday, January 20, found there was need for a crossing guard at drop-off and pick-up times at the school.
Mrs Brociek-Coulton said: "I know that parents have a lot of qualms because of how people park on the street and turn in the road where kids are trying to get to school.
"I was told on Friday that it had hit the criteria, so they can now look at getting a crossing guard."
A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said: "The road safety assessment carried out at George White Junior School confirmed that the crossing does fall into the scope of requiring a school crossing operative.
"We will look to recruit an operative to start in the coming weeks."
The news has gone down very well with people whose children attend George White Junior, who have welcomed the move and the extra layer of safety it would bring.
Paul Mills said:"We've been without one for quite a while, so it'll be good and will help the safety of the kids. Cars park on the kerbs and, with children crossing without supervision, there's been a few close calls."
Tracy Holman said she had "nearly been hit twice" herself while crossing the road, while partner Craig Phillips said: "I watch a lot of people coming out of the school and crossing straight away without going to the zebra crossing, so it would stop that and make things safer."