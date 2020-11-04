Search

Sign maker to walk 50km to help less fortunate children during Christmas

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:09 04 November 2020

George Haynes, a sign maker from Downham Market, will be walking 50km to raise £1,000 for Christmas food packages for children in King's Lynn and west Norfolk. Picture: George Haynes

George Haynes, a sign maker from Downham Market, will be walking 50km to raise £1,000 for Christmas food packages for children in King's Lynn and west Norfolk. Picture: George Haynes

Archant

A Norfolk sign maker will be walking 50km to raise money for Christmas food packages for “less fortunate” children.

George Haynes, a sign maker from Downham Market, will walk 31 miles on Sunday, December 6 to help families struggling in the King’s Lynn and west Norfolk area.

The 24-year-old said he was inspired by communities up and down the country “doing their bit to help the less fortunate” during the pandemic, following the government’s vote against funding free school meals during half-term.

Mr Haynes has set up a JustGiving page and is aiming to raise £1,000 to make support packages for local children for the weekend that schools break up for the Christmas period.

He said: “I decided to do this walk as I think it is vital and very sad at this time of year that there is a lot of children who will go without.

“I think doing something so small hopefully can make an impact in the local area.”

The sign maker is mapping out his route, but plans to start his walk at 8am on December 6 from a school in Terrington and make his way past “as many schools as possible” in west Lynn and King’s Lynn school before finishing in Downham Market.

He added: “The reason for this is I am hoping to help as many people who need it from these local schools as possible.

“The reaction so far from the local community, friends and family has been amazing.

“Very quickly in the first 24 hours of starting the page we managed to hit 25pc of our target and we are increasing every day.

“With a month to go until the 50km walk I really can see us hitting our goal and getting as many parcels out together.

“It’s very clear from the response I have got, especially in these times, we are a community as one.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everybody who has continued to share, donate and support. As a community we will work through this project together.”

All proceeds donated will go towards making Christmas packages.

