GCSE results day 2022: 'Best ever' grades for some Norfolk schools

Some of the region's schools came away with "best ever" sets of GCSE results - despite national forecasts predicting a fall in top grades.

Youngsters across Norfolk and Waveney returned to their high schools on Thursday - some for the final time - to collect their all-important grades, as a cohort like no other.

The class of 2022 was the first ever GCSE cohort to have completed their entire studies with some form of Covid disruption - having started their courses after the pandemic hit.

The group were also the first to sit traditional exams since 2019 - with experts predicting ahead of time that fewer pupils would come away with the very top grades.

It was also predicted that results would eclipse those of 2019, but overall be lower than 2021.

Nationally, this proved to be the case, with the record highs of 2021 not surpassed.

Figures published by the Joint Council for Qualification shows that the percentage of A equivalent grades - 7, 8 and 9, dropped from 28.9pc last year to 26.3pc.

But in Norfolk and Waveney, some schools boasted their "best ever" results, bucking this national trend.

These included Wayland Academy in Watton and Old Buckenham High, while Open Academy enjoyed its best-ever progress figures.

John Fisher, cabinet member for childrens services.

John Fisher, cabinet member for children's services at Norfolk County Council, said “Congratulations to all students on completing their GCSEs. I hope every single one is proud of what they’ve achieved and is excited about their next steps into further education, apprenticeships, or work with training."

Some schools did not, however, provide exact headline figures.

Vice chair of Educate Norfolk, Helen Watts

Helen Watts, vice chair of Educate Norfolk, said: "Norfolk secondary headteachers decided collectively not to publish headline figures this year.

"This is because schools have encountered such disruption over the last two years and colleagues felt it would not be fair to compare school headline figures due to the contextual factors that have affected each school.

"Headteachers are keen to share and celebrate the personal challenges that Covid imposed on their educations.

"We are very proud to celebrate the wonderful successes of our students and the hard work of all our teachers and support staff who have supported our children so well over the last two years."