GCSE results 2022: Photographs from the big day

David Hannant

Published: 3:04 PM August 25, 2022
Norwich School pupil Finney Harrod celebrating his GCSE results

Norwich School pupil Finney Harrod celebrating his GCSE results - Credit: Norwich School

There were cheers, tears and the obligatory leaps for joy as a GCSE cohort like no other opened up their results across the region.

In schools all over Norfolk and Waveney, pupils returned after their summer breaks to find out just how they were rewarded for two disrupted years of work.

Norwich High School for Girls pupils celebrate their GCSE results

Norwich High School for Girls pupils celebrate their GCSE results - Credit: Norwich High School for Girls

The GCSE class of 2022 completed their entire courses living with some form of Covid disruption.

Ormiston Venture Academy pupils jump for joy after collecting their GCSE results

Ormiston Venture Academy pupils jump for joy after collecting their GCSE results - Credit: OAT

The cohort was the first to begin their studies after the pandemic hit - and were the first group since 2019 to sit exams.

Norwich High School for Girls pupils celebrate their GCSE results

Norwich High School for Girls pupils celebrate their GCSE results - Credit: Norwich High School for Girls

With grades again set by exam outcomes, rather than teacher assessments, results were predicted to be lower than 2021, with fewer top grades dished out.

Langley School pupils collect their GCSE results

Langley School pupils collect their GCSE results - Credit: Beth Moseley

Norwich School pupil Maddie Hallam reacts to her GCSE results

Norwich School pupil Maddie Hallam reacts to her GCSE results - Credit: Norwich School

But there were still plenty of reasons to be cheerful for pupils, as they celebrated their high school careers coming to an end and the next phase of their lives beginning.

Langley School pupils collect their GCSE results

Langley School pupils collect their GCSE results - Credit: Beth Moseley

Some will be off to sixth form or college, others will be entering the workplace, but all of them will have worked their socks off. Here's to you all!

Norwich High School for Girls pupils celebrate their GCSE results

Norwich High School for Girls pupils celebrate their GCSE results - Credit: Norwich High School for Girls

Pupils at Jane Austen College in Norwich collecting their GCSE results

Pupils at Jane Austen College in Norwich collecting their GCSE results - Credit: Inspiration Trust


