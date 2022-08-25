Gallery
GCSE results 2022: Photographs from the big day
- Credit: Norwich School
There were cheers, tears and the obligatory leaps for joy as a GCSE cohort like no other opened up their results across the region.
In schools all over Norfolk and Waveney, pupils returned after their summer breaks to find out just how they were rewarded for two disrupted years of work.
The GCSE class of 2022 completed their entire courses living with some form of Covid disruption.
The cohort was the first to begin their studies after the pandemic hit - and were the first group since 2019 to sit exams.
With grades again set by exam outcomes, rather than teacher assessments, results were predicted to be lower than 2021, with fewer top grades dished out.
But there were still plenty of reasons to be cheerful for pupils, as they celebrated their high school careers coming to an end and the next phase of their lives beginning.
Some will be off to sixth form or college, others will be entering the workplace, but all of them will have worked their socks off. Here's to you all!