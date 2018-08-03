Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?

Published: 10:07 AM August 3, 2018 Updated: 9:51 AM November 25, 2020

For thousands of students around Norfolk and Suffolk, a big day is on its way.

Later this month, they’ll be collecting their GCSE results, which will determine what comes next.

The big day will be on Thursday, August 23, with students arriving at schools early in the morning for the all-important envelopes.

This year, the exams have been more complicated than ever - for many subjects, this is the first assessment in new courses, which are also marked on a new system.

While subjects were previously graded in the traditional letters, they are gradually being switched over to a numerical system ranging from one to nine - with nine being equivalent to a high A* and grades four and five hovering roughly around a C.

Last year, English and maths were the first to swap over, with subjects including citizenship, sciences, drama and art and design changing this year.

We’ve pulled together 10 sample GCSE questions to see how you fare - they’ve been collected from previous and sample papers and are designed to reflect some of the topics students have been learning about.

