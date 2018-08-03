Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
For thousands of students around Norfolk and Suffolk, a big day is on its way.
Later this month, they’ll be collecting their GCSE results, which will determine what comes next.
The big day will be on Thursday, August 23, with students arriving at schools early in the morning for the all-important envelopes.
This year, the exams have been more complicated than ever - for many subjects, this is the first assessment in new courses, which are also marked on a new system.
MORE: GCSE results - what you need to know about the new system
While subjects were previously graded in the traditional letters, they are gradually being switched over to a numerical system ranging from one to nine - with nine being equivalent to a high A* and grades four and five hovering roughly around a C.
You may also want to watch:
Last year, English and maths were the first to swap over, with subjects including citizenship, sciences, drama and art and design changing this year.
We’ve pulled together 10 sample GCSE questions to see how you fare - they’ve been collected from previous and sample papers and are designed to reflect some of the topics students have been learning about.
MORE: GCSE results 2017 - how did Norfolk and Waveney fare?
Most Read
- 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
- 2 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
- 3 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
- 4 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
- 5 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
- 6 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
- 7 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby
- 8 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
- 9 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
- 10 'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan