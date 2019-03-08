Video

City students in high spirits after results reveal good grades

Norwich High School for Girls students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High School for Girls

Schools across Norwich are celebrating a rise in GCSE results.

Students from the Hewett Academy in Norwich receive their GCSE results. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Students from the Hewett Academy in Norwich receive their GCSE results. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

At Sewell Park Academy 55pc of year 11 students achieved grades of 4 and above in English and maths.

Executive headteacher Penny Bignell said the school, which has previously been in special measures, had made "fantastic progress".

Norwich High School for Girls student Aditi Prabu recevied straight A star and 9 grades. Picture: Norwich High School for Girls Norwich High School for Girls student Aditi Prabu recevied straight A star and 9 grades. Picture: Norwich High School for Girls

She added: "We are very pleased with the results of the hard-working, motivated and determined class of 2019.

"These reflect the ongoing support and efforts of all our dedicated staff and the continual improvement of the academy."

Charlotte Summerfield, 16, who is going on to do A-levels at Sprowston sixth form college, said: "I was really nervous on the way here and when I opened it and saw the grades I nearly cried. I'm so happy."

At Open Academy, 60pc of students achieved 9 to 4 grades in English and maths.

Students from the Hewett Academy in Norwich receive their GCSE results. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Students from the Hewett Academy in Norwich receive their GCSE results. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Student Charlie Proffit said: "I'd say that some of them were a surprise, but I think I believed in myself for the two years of doing the GCSEs and it is definitely a weight off my shoulders. I'm happy to see what I got."

Students from the Hewett Academy in Norwich receive their GCSE results. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Students from the Hewett Academy in Norwich receive their GCSE results. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Principal Jon Ford added: "I'm thrilled that this year's results equalled last year's with the highest grades in the academy's history."

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton was celebrating his last set of GCSE results - which saw the school achieve a grade 4 plus pass rate for English and maths of 75pc.

Taverham High School students Daniel, James, Myron and Max celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Taverham High School Taverham High School students Daniel, James, Myron and Max celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Taverham High School

He said: "Today is a day to celebrate the successes of every year 11, their examination results and all of their achievements over the last five years. Congratulations to then all and to the staff who have guided them so well."

Meanwhile it was the first set of GCSE results for Jane Austen College in central Norwich, with 75pc of students achieving a grade 4 or above in English and maths.

Hellesdon High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Hellesdon High School, part of the Wensum Trust Hellesdon High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Hellesdon High School, part of the Wensum Trust

"We are incredibly proud of our students for achieving a wonderful first set of results," principal David Thomas said. "Behind that headline are huge individual successes, including 81 grade 9s."

The Hewett Academy saw an increase in the number of students with passing grades in maths and English, from 44pc in 2018 to 50pc.

Pupils and best friends Egle Valiunaite, left, with exective headteacher Penny Bignell, centre, and Charlotte Summerfield, right. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes Pupils and best friends Egle Valiunaite, left, with exective headteacher Penny Bignell, centre, and Charlotte Summerfield, right. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Louise Jackson, principal, said: "We are delighted to have seen a significant improvement in the proportion of students making good progress across all subjects."