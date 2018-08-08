Everything you need to know about GCSE results day 2018

Published: 10:00 AM August 8, 2018 Updated: 11:18 PM October 9, 2020

GCSE results at Caister Academy in 2017. High grades for Ellie Balfour, 16, celebrating with her mum Debbie. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

For thousands of GCSE students in Norfolk and Waveney, an all-important day is inching nearer.

GCSE results at Caister Academy in 2017. Head of years 10 and 11, Alison Baldwin, celebrates with hugs for Jemma Shardlow, left, and Katie-Louise Watkinson. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

After years of schooling, homework, revision and exams, GCSE results day will determine the next step for thousands of students.

This year, the big day is Thursday, August 23 - a week later than A-level results.

Most schools open early for students to collect results, though it's worth checking the school website to double check the time.

If you aren't able to go into school yourself to pick them up, you may be able to nominate someone else to do so on your behalf - generally, they'll need to have a signed letter of consent from you and the school's agreement.

You might also be able to receive your results over the phone, but you'll need to talk to your school to see if it's possible.

What happens if I'm disappointed with my grades?

If you aren't happy with your grades, it's best to first speak to your teachers. They'll be able to offer advice and help you choose your next steps.

There are several options - you could resit an exam in a certain subject, for example. For maths and English, resitting is compulsory if you haven't achieved a grade four, either until you pass or turn 18.

Your school might put in a request on your behalf to have a paper remarked - though you may have to pay a fee, which can be found on the relevant exam board's website.

You could speak to the sixth form or college you were due to attend, as if you've narrowly missed the requirement they may still offer you a place.

What do the grades mean?

The stress of results day isn't helped by the current change in results, which are being moved from an alphabetical to numerical scale.

