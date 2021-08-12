South Norfolk pupils’ GCSE success proves ‘tenacity and resilience’
In a year disrupted by the pandemic pupils' resilience was praised by headteachers in South Norfolk where many were left jumping for joy at their results.
At Thetford Academy among those celebrating were Ella Dorbin, who had achieved 10 GCSEs at grade 7 or above, including four 9s and who now has a scholarship to Thetford Grammar School, and Logan Lahaie who also gained 10 GCSEs at grade 6 and is going on to an apprenticeship.
Cleo Paine, Melody Ovenden and Josie Paine achieved respectively 11, 10 and eight GCSEs at grade 7 or above and are now looking ahead to studying A-levels.
Jadyn Lott, who found he had eight GCSEs at grade 7 or above, has a contract to play football for Cambridge United.
Principal Dan Carter said their grades were “fully deserved, particularly considering the challenging conditions of the last 18 months”.
“Underlying these results are hundreds of individual success stories,” he said.
At Hethersett Academy Sarah Faeq, who got five 9s, four 8s and a grade 7, said: “I’m glad they are over but really pleased with what I got.”
Long Stratton High School was also celebrating some notable successes including Sophie Rice who, with one exception, achieved grade 9 across the board, while Daniel Ward had got grades 8 and 9 in all subjects.
Headteacher Roger Harris said: “We are very proud of our whole community, the work of staff and the support of parents but ultimately the hard work of our students which is reflected in another year of excellent results.”
The determination pupils had shown over overcoming disrupted learning was highlighted by heads.
Wymondham High Academy principal Jonathan Rockey said: “We are immensely proud of the way in which the children have dedicated themselves to their studies, both at home and school, over the past 18 months"
Attleborough Academy executive principal Neil McShane said: “Everyone should be incredibly proud of the efforts they put in to minimise the impact of the disruption caused by the lockdowns.”
Wymondham College headteacher, Dan Browning said: “I offer all young people who are receiving results this week my total admiration as I believe the tenacity, focus and adaptability they, their teachers and parents have had to show this year is a huge credit to them.”
Rob Connelly, headteacher at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, added: “As a school community, we are immensely proud of what they have achieved.
“I would like to thank our fantastic teachers, support staff, students, parents and carers for all that they have done to support this very special community.”