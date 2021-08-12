West Norfolk students celebrate bumper GCSE results

Published: 1:16 PM August 12, 2021 Updated: 1:28 PM August 12, 2021

Students have come through an unprecedented two years with flying colours, one headteacher said as his charges queued for their results.

Springwood High School students Anoushka Chandrasekar and Merissa Lawrence both achieved 11 grade 9s while Karishhma Srikantha picked up 10 grade 9s and one grade 8, and Fatima Massawi obtained nine grade 9s and two grade 8s, while Alisha Gail Bedeser gained nine grade 9s, a distinction and a grade 8.

Merissa Lawrence (left) and Anoushka Chandrasekar, who were the top achievers at Springwood High School - Credit: Ian Burt

Executive headteacher Andy Johnson said: “This has been an unprecedented two years for these students and today's results reflect the hard work by our students and the professionalism of our staff.

“This has been an incredibly able year group and, as a school, we are immensely proud of all our students, who now have the opportunity to continue their first choice of post-16 future that we have prepared them for.”

Students celebrate after receiving their GCSE results at Smithdon High School at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

At Marshland High School, at West Walton, headteacher Craig Jansen hailed students' achievements after two "very challenging" years for all students, parents, carers and staff.

"Students at Marshland High School have been faced with an unprecedented experience, studying through two years of a global pandemic. They have adapted to the challenges they have faced with great resilience and achieved highly as a result of their efforts and the dedication of Marshland staff.

Excitement as students collect their results at Marshland High School - Credit: Paul TIbbs

“These impressive results are not only attributed to the efforts of our students but also due to the excellent care and support given by Marshland High School staff."

It was a double celebration at Smithdon High School, at Hunstanton, which learned last month it is one of six schools across the region chosen for a rebuild to replace its 1950s "new brutalist" building.

Smithdon head John Hirst with some of the class of 2021 on GCSE results day - Credit: Chris Bishop

Head John Hirst said every student had achieved the grades they needed for their first choice of move from the school, with ore than ever going on to do A Levels.

“After receiving the good news at the end of term regarding the government investment into the school buildings, it is even more satisfying to see the rewards of so much hard work translated into outstanding grades and such promising futures," he said.

"A big congratulations to all of our students who continue to impress me with their dedication and successes.”



