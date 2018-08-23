News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Interactive map of GCSE results 2018 in Norfolk and Waveney

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 6:00 AM August 23, 2018    Updated: 11:18 PM October 9, 2020
Keep up to date with the latest GCSE exam results with our live map

Keep up to date with the latest GCSE exam results with our live map - Credit: Archant

How did your school fare in today's GCSE results?

MORE: Live list of GCSE results 2018

Thursday marks GCSE results day, when thousands of students up and down the country will be opening envelopes to tell them more about their next steps.

We've been keeping a live list of results here, but you can use the interactive map below to see how your school got on.

GCSE results at Caister Academy in 2017. Head of years 10 and 11, Alison Baldwin, celebrates with hu

GCSE results at Caister Academy in 2017. Head of years 10 and 11, Alison Baldwin, celebrates with hugs for Jemma Shardlow, left, and Katie-Louise Watkinson. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

The way the exams are graded has changed over the last two years - with the traditional letters replaced by a numerical scale from one to nine.

A nine is now considered to be above an A* grade, while a four is roughly equivalent to a C.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: All you need to know about the new GCSE grading system

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple put up for sale £1.1m barn they saved from demolition
  2. 2 Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme
  3. 3 Tributes paid to popular Avenue Middle School head who taught thousands of Norwich children
  1. 4 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
  2. 5 Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever
  3. 6 Photographer's breathtaking image of Norfolk coast scoops top prize
  4. 7 Person spits saliva and blood over Norwich restaurant's front door
  5. 8 Man fined for not wearing face mask in BP Garage
  6. 9 Robert Fleck among those to pay tribute to Norwich man with 'heart of gold'
  7. 10 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt

Breckland District Council

Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Ricardas Puisys was found in fear and hiding in a woodland in Wisbech. He lived there, undetected, for five years.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Special Report

'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus