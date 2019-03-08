Quiz

Can you answer these GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?

Students in Norfolk and Suffolk have started sitting their GCSE exams this week - with more exams to be marked using the new nine to one grading system. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Wire Archant

Over the next few weeks students in Norfolk and Suffolk will be sitting down to the most important exams of their lives so far.

GCSEs got under way on Monday and are set to continue until late June, with results due to be release on August 22.

A-level students are also gearing up for their exams, with their results to be released a week earlier.

Whether these examinations are getting easier or tougher is an age-old debate - so we'd like you to put your knowledge to the test.

We've put together 12 sample GCSE questions, compiled from past and sample papers to reflect some of the topics students have learned about.

The past few years have seen a major shake-up of GCSEs - sat by 15 and 16-year-olds in England - with the implementation of a new numerical grading system (nine to one replacing A* to G).

Maths and English were the first subjects to migrate in the 2018 exams with many other subjects including art and design, the sciences and modern foreign languages following this year.

The courses themselves have also seen a revamp - they are now mainly exam-based, with coursework elements decreased or removed and only tests at the end of the course, rather than modular exams to break them up.

