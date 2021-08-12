GCSE results 2021: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney

Live

Published: 7:51 AM August 12, 2021 Updated: 8:59 AM August 12, 2021

Students are collecting their GCSE results after a year of schooling disrupted by the Covid pandemic. - Credit: PA

For pupils who have had another year of uncertainty and disruption the anxious wait will finally be over today as they collect their GCSE results.

Envelopes being opened by students will be gateways to A-levels, vocational courses, apprenticeships or jobs.

The pandemic has meant this year's students have suffered more disruption than any cohort before them and grades have been based on teachers’ assessment rather than exam results.

Some students will be picking up their results remotely online but others will be back in school for the ritual picking up that dreaded envelope and celebrating or commiserating with friends and classmates.

This live list of results from schools in Norfolk and Waveney will be updated as results come in to us, appearing alphabetically.

PLEASE NOTE: Some schools and colleges are choosing not to give the percentage of % of grades 9 to 4 in English and maths due to the unique way results have been assessed which makes comparisons with previous year’s impossible.

Archbishop Sancroft High School, Harleston

% of grades 9 to 4 in English and maths - No 2021 figures supplied

Headteacher Rob Connelly said: “The Archbishop Sancroft High School class of 2021 have been incredible and I am extremely confident that they are very well equipped for whatever lies ahead of them as they embark on their next chapter.

“As a school community, we are immensely proud of what they have achieved. I would like to thank our fantastic teachers, support staff, students, parents and carers for all that they have done to support this very special community.”

SET Beccles School

% of grades 9 to 4 in English and maths - No 2021 figures supplied

Head of school Heidi Philpott said: “Every Year 11 student at SET Beccles should be proud of their hard work and achievements this year.

“We have delivered a strong learning experience across all subjects despite the pandemic, including challenging and interactive online lessons, personalised support and equipping students with resources for practical subjects at home.

“The students’ commitment to learning in this uncertain time has been reflected in every grade, and they should all feel proud of what they have achieved as they reach their post-16 destination.”

IES Breckland, Brandon

% of grades 9 to 4 in English and maths - 74%

Principal Jon Winn said: “I am delighted that the exceptional performance of our Year 11 students reflects and rewards their unwavering commitment towards academic achievement, highlighting their resilience and character demonstrated during the most challenging of Key Stage 4 experiences.

“Congratulations to all the students and I wish them every success as they progress to the next stage of their academic career.”

King’s Lynn Academy

% of grades 9 to 4 in English and maths - No 2021 figures supplied

Principal Alan Fletcher said: “Year 11 students this year have faced considerable levels of disruption and challenge, and we are just so proud of our year group at KLA this year for the mature way they have faced this challenge and successfully managed to overcome it.

“They have approached the situation with resilience and good humour, and through their hard work have earned every single grade they have been awarded today.

“They should be extremely proud of the achievements we celebrate with them and their families today and we congratulate them all.”

North Walsham High School

% of grades 9 to 4 in English and maths - No 2021 figures supplied

Headteacher James Gosden said: “I wish to congratulate every single student on the results they have earned this year. They have worked exceptionally hard in the face of truly exceptional circumstances.

“There have been periods of isolations, lockdowns, remote learning and having official exams cancelled but with the support of families and our talented staff our pupils have flourished. Our students all showed incredible resilience and secured some truly excellent results.

“These students really earned these results and they went through a rigorous set of internal exams and tasks which replaced the traditional examinations. I am exceptionally proud and excited to see what they achieve next.”

Open Academy Norwich

% of grades 9 to 4 in English and maths - No 2021 figures supplied

Principal Jon Ford said: “"Congratulations to all the Open Academy students for their fantastic, hard-earned grades and many thanks to all the staff who worked so hard alongside the students to meet all the challenges of the last couple of years.

“Whether returning to Open Academy or moving on, along with all the staff, I wish you all the very best for your future.

“I would also like to thank all those Y11 students who will be returning to our sixth form who did such an awesome job as interns, peer teaching in key stage 3 for the last half term, you were brilliant!”

Reepham High School

% of grades 9 to 4 in English and maths - No 2021 figures supplied

Headteacher Tim Gibbs said: “Congratulations to all Year 11 pupils at RHSC on their results, which are excellent.

“This group of young people have had to deal with previously unknown challenges and have come through those with huge credit. The path to these results has been a different one than was expected, which in fact simply adds value to how well they have done.

“This particular year group are a real credit to the school, their parents and of course themselves. We wish them all the best in their futures.”

Thorpe St Andrew School

% of grades 9 to 4 in English and maths - No 2021 figures supplied

Principal Penny Bignell said: “Congratulations to all our students for their superb hard-earned grades and many thanks to all our exceptional staff who worked so hard with the students to

meet the challenges over the last two years.

“We celebrate our students' results, hard work and resilience. All staff at Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form are very proud of our students and wish them the very best with their futures as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.”

University Technical College Norfolk (UTCN)

% of grades 9 to 4 in English and maths - 69% (2020: 65%)

Headteacher Alex Hayes said: “Congratulations go to students, staff and parents for all their hard work and dedication in difficult circumstances.

“We are particularly pleased to see so many grade 8s and 9s. It's also nice to see a number of students going directly into the world of work and taking up apprenticeships at 16.”

