School undergoes deep clean after child displays coronavirus symptoms

PUBLISHED: 18:20 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:38 10 June 2020

Andy Johnson, West Norfolk Academies Trust executive headteacher. Picture: Ian Burt

A Norfolk school closed three of its small groups of pupils after a child displayed symptoms of coronavirus.

Gaywood Primary School. Picture: Google StreetviewGaywood Primary School. Picture: Google Streetview

Gaywood Primary School, part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, took the precautionary measure to close three ‘bubbles’ - small groups that children are being taught in - on Wednesday as the pupil’s sibling and mother are also part of the school community.

The school expects all three ‘bubbles’ to reopen tomorrow.

Headteacher Neil Mindham said: “As the child wasn’t at school when they were symptomatic, we have been advised by Public Health England that these three bubbles can reopen following the deep clean that we are doing today.”

It follows Heacham Junior School, part of the same trust, closing two ‘bubbles’ on Monday after a teacher tested positive for covid-19. They will not reopen until June 15.

Andy Johnson, West Norfolk Academies Trust executive headteacher, said that the Gaywood pupil with symptoms, as per government guidance, will isolate for seven days and be tested.

He added the other members in his household - including another sibling who attends Springwood - will also need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Mr Johnson continued: “As the Springwood pupil is not displaying any symptoms, we were able to relocate his bubble whilst the classroom they were in yesterday was given a deep clean. This student won’t return to school until they have been tested.

“We also contacted all relevant Springwood parents this morning and they were given the option to collect their child if they wished but none did.”

Trustees of the West Norfolk Academies Trust have approved plans for the further reopening of the trust’s four secondary schools.

Year 10 students will receive mentoring sessions at Springwood, St Clements, Marshland and Smithdon from Monday, June 15.

Year 12 Springwood students will also receive face-to-face lessons with a morning of each subject. Key worker and vulnerable children provision will continue for other pupils for the remainder of this term.

Roger Livesey, chair of the trust, said: “The trustees have agreed a plan to increase our secondary school provision from June 15 based on government guidance following consultation with staff.”

