New village school opens after 10 year wait
- Credit: Chris Bishop
It has been a decade in the pipeline, but a brand new school has finally opened to accommodate more pupils in one of Norfolk's fastest growing villages.
The £6m building replaces the cramped former Victorian school at Gayton, near King's Lynn, with a state-of-the-art 21st century space to learn and play.
Excited children and parents were queuing outside before head Rachael Greenhalgh opened the gates of the Gayton CofE Primary Academy, on Springvale.
"We've been talking about a new build since 2012," said Mrs Greenhalgh. "Ten years ago, they were going to extend the previous site, there were plans drawn up none of which were suitable for this growing village. That decade of waiting has been worth it."
Mrs Greenhalgh said when she arrived at the former school, on Lynn Road, it had 88 pupils. During her tenure, that number rose to 154.
"We just didn't have the space," she said. "We had no hall because we had to use it as a classroom. I had to move out of my office so they could have music lessons there."
Toilets doubled up as storerooms, there was no proper staffroom for its 25 staff and the former building was costly to run.
The new low-energy school has a ground source heat pump, lights which dim automatically as the sun brightens and modern insulation.
Mrs Greenhalgh said the school was also looking into having solar panels installed along a south-facing roof.
Its seven classrooms can accommodate up to 210 four to 11-year-olds, to allow for further development around the village.
As well as a lofty hall, it also boasts outdoor games areas, while a new playing field has been sewn ready for a running track.
The new school was funded by Norfolk County Council and will be run by the Diocese of Norwich.
"The children of Gayton deserve this," said head of school Niamh Allitt. "I think our children are going to flourish here."
An open afternoon is being held on Friday, September 16 (1.30 - 3.30pm), to which members of the community are being invited as well as parents.