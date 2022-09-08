New village school opens after 10 year wait

Pupils from Andy Goldsworthy Class at Gayton CofE Primary Academy celebrate their first day in their new school with teacher Makeda Clarke - Credit: Chris Bishop

It has been a decade in the pipeline, but a brand new school has finally opened to accommodate more pupils in one of Norfolk's fastest growing villages.

The £6m building replaces the cramped former Victorian school at Gayton, near King's Lynn, with a state-of-the-art 21st century space to learn and play.

Parents and pupils queue outside the new Gayton school - Credit: Chris Bishop

Excited children and parents were queuing outside before head Rachael Greenhalgh opened the gates of the Gayton CofE Primary Academy, on Springvale.

"We've been talking about a new build since 2012," said Mrs Greenhalgh. "Ten years ago, they were going to extend the previous site, there were plans drawn up none of which were suitable for this growing village. That decade of waiting has been worth it."

Head Rachael Greenhalgh outside the new Gayton CofE Primary Academy - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mrs Greenhalgh said when she arrived at the former school, on Lynn Road, it had 88 pupils. During her tenure, that number rose to 154.

"We just didn't have the space," she said. "We had no hall because we had to use it as a classroom. I had to move out of my office so they could have music lessons there."

Gayton Primary School. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Toilets doubled up as storerooms, there was no proper staffroom for its 25 staff and the former building was costly to run.

The new low-energy school has a ground source heat pump, lights which dim automatically as the sun brightens and modern insulation.

Class teacher Kelly Watts, with pupils from Vincent Van Gogh Class at the new Gayton CofE Primary Academy - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mrs Greenhalgh said the school was also looking into having solar panels installed along a south-facing roof.

Its seven classrooms can accommodate up to 210 four to 11-year-olds, to allow for further development around the village.

Head Rachael Greenhalgh inside the towering school hall at the Gayton CofE Primary Academy - Credit: Chris Bishop

As well as a lofty hall, it also boasts outdoor games areas, while a new playing field has been sewn ready for a running track.

The new school was funded by Norfolk County Council and will be run by the Diocese of Norwich.

Head Rachael Greenhalgh and head of school Niamh Allitt outside the new Gayton CofE Primary Academy - Credit: Chris Bishop

"The children of Gayton deserve this," said head of school Niamh Allitt. "I think our children are going to flourish here."

An open afternoon is being held on Friday, September 16 (1.30 - 3.30pm), to which members of the community are being invited as well as parents.

Some of the first parents and pupils to arrive for the first day at the new Gayton CofE Primary Academy - Credit: Chris Bishop

Parents and pupils arriving at the new Gayton CofE Primary Academy - Credit: Chris Bishop

Parents and pupils arriving at the new Gayton CofE Primary Academy - Credit: Chris Bishop

Parents and pupils arriving at the new Gayton CofE Primary Academy - Credit: Chris Bishop

Pup[ils arrive for their first day at the new Gayton CofE Primary Academy - Credit: Chris Bishop

Pupils inside one of the bright new classrooms at the Gayton CofE Primary Academy - Credit: Chris Bishop

Head Rachael Greenhalgh at the new Gayton CofE Primary School - Credit: Chris Bishop



