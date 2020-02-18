Search

'A sense of community and no bullying' - Village school retains good rating

PUBLISHED: 11:07 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 18 February 2020

Garvestone Community Primary School, Garvestone. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Garvestone Community Primary School, Garvestone. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

A village primary school has retained its good rating following praise from inspectors for its "sense of community".

Garvestone Community Primary, based on Dereham Road, welcomed Ofsted inspectors to the school, situated between Dereham and Wymondham, on January 15.

In a report published on February 6, it read: "A distinctive feature of this school is its sense of community."

Other praise included pupils feeling safe, leaders having high expectations of learning and behaviour, lots of enrichment activities being offered and pupils reporting no bullying.

However, concerns were raised over attendance being in the "lowest 20pc of schools for three years".

The report added: "[Leaders] know pupils' learning in mathematics is not as good as it is in other subjects."

This is the first inspection to be carried out on the school since it opened in March 2017. Its predecessor was judged good in July 2013.

