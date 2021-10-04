'Inadequate' primary joins forces with sister school to share expertise

Published: 1:52 PM October 4, 2021

New team: Alex Boothby, assistant head based at Garboldisham, Richard Cranmer, Moira Croskell, Pippa Delaine, executive assistant headteacher based at both schools, and Alec Sanders, assistant head based at Dickleburgh. - Credit: St Benet’s MAT

A Norfolk village school found to be inadequate in an Ofsted report has joined forces with another school in a new federation.

Garboldisham Church Academy has federated with Dickleburgh Church of England Primary Academy, meaning they now share a governing body.

Moira Croskell, headteacher of Dickleburgh, who has been appointed executive headteacher of both schools, said: “We have been able to take some of the strong policies and practices at Dickleburgh over to Garboldisham to develop a balanced, progressive and consistent curriculum and, likewise, Dickleburgh have taken on some of the successful teaching resources used at Garboldisham.”

Last year Garboldisham became the eighth school to join the Diocese of Norwich’s St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust (MAT), which has a growing family of academies across south Norfolk.

Richard Cranmer, St Benet’s MAT chief executive, said: “Collaborative and innovative approaches to leadership and developing the curriculum have already enhanced the provision for the children at Garboldisham Primary and this has and always will be, our overarching aim.”