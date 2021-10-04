News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

'Inadequate' primary joins forces with sister school to share expertise

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 1:52 PM October 4, 2021   
Alex Boothby, Richard Cranmer, Moira Croskell, Pippa Delaine, and Alec Sanders

New team: Alex Boothby, assistant head based at Garboldisham, Richard Cranmer, Moira Croskell, Pippa Delaine, executive assistant headteacher based at both schools, and Alec Sanders, assistant head based at Dickleburgh. - Credit: St Benet’s MAT

A Norfolk village school found to be inadequate in an Ofsted report has joined forces with another school in a new federation.

Garboldisham Church Academy has federated with Dickleburgh Church of England Primary Academy, meaning they now share a governing body.

Moira Croskell, headteacher of Dickleburgh, who has been appointed executive headteacher of both schools, said: “We have been able to take some of the strong policies and practices at Dickleburgh over to Garboldisham to develop a balanced, progressive and consistent curriculum and, likewise, Dickleburgh have taken on some of the successful teaching resources used at Garboldisham.”

Last year Garboldisham became the eighth school to join the Diocese of Norwich’s St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust (MAT), which has a growing family of academies across south Norfolk.

Richard Cranmer, St Benet’s MAT chief executive, said: “Collaborative and innovative approaches to leadership and developing the curriculum have already enhanced the provision for the children at Garboldisham Primary and this has and always will be, our overarching aim.”

You may also want to watch:

South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stewart White, presenter BBC Look East. Photo : Steve Adams

Look East presenter Stewart White announces departure live on air

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Fuel pumps out of use at a deserted petrol station forecourt.

Delays across Norfolk as demand for fuel stabilises

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
An attempt by this newspaper to name suspects wanted for years by police has been blocked under data

Norfolk Live

BMW stolen from driveway in small Norfolk village

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
File photo of Paul Roy in front of Roys' Hoveton store. 

Norfolk department store beats likes of John Lewis to claim award

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon