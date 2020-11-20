Search

Two more year groups sent home from high school after Covid cases

PUBLISHED: 10:56 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 20 November 2020

Neatherd High School, Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

More than half of pupils at a Norfolk high school are now working from home, following the discovery of Covid-19 cases in multiple year groups.

A further two year groups at Dereham Neatherd High School have been told to stay away after one case was discovered in year nine and another in year 11.

The school had already asked its year seven pupils work from home last week, meaning that the comprehensive school is now only teaching its years eight and 10 pupils from its main site on Norwich Road.

In a letter to the parents of children in years nine and 11, headteacher Chris Smith said: “The year nine pupil concerned developed symptoms last Friday and has not attended school since. The year 11 pupil did not display symptoms but was tested on Friday of last week due to family circumstances.”

Mr Smith added that the school was “continuing to monitor the situation” and was working closely with Public Health England.

