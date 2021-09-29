News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

‘No return to online lessons’ as fuel crisis impacts school transport

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 6:30 AM September 29, 2021   
Pupil; wearing mask on bus

School pupils will still have to wear a face coverings on school transport. - Credit: PA

Headteachers are hoping they will not be forced to revert back to online lessons as a result of soaring fuel demand, a school leaders' union has said.

It comes as some children in Norfolk who rely on special school transport arrangements have been left unable to attend classes. 

Single mum Donna Youngs, from Newton St Faith, said she had been told that the usual taxi journey to Sidestrand Hall School, near Cromer, for her autistic nine-year-old son Alfie had been cancelled.

“Our transport told me after dropping off Alfie that the taxi firm has no fuel therefore they can’t organise his transport to school until I hear from them again,” she said. 

“I was hoping the county transport would have a contingency plan for events like these. I have only 80 miles of fuel in my car and I want to keep that for emergencies. My journey to take him to school and back is 88 miles a day.”

A driver of a wheelchair taxi bringing a disabled girl home from school

Many children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are provided with taxis or minibus places to travel long distances to school. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are provided with taxis or minibus places to travel long distances to attend an appropriate school.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of a very few incidences where taxi drivers providing home to school transport have not been able to get fuel, and we are doing all we can to ensure that suitable transport remains in place.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk fuel update: Football match called off as crisis reaches day five
  2. 2 Former DJ and worker at Norfolk school was a 'deviant sexual predator'
  3. 3 Week's worth of fuel gone in hours at village filling station
  1. 4 Police probe launched after video shows officer kick out
  2. 5 Seaside restaurant hit with zero food hygiene rating
  3. 6 NASA rocket spotted over Norfolk
  4. 7 Fuel shortages are on those who panicked - don't just blame the media
  5. 8 Nine ways to make your fuel last and avoid joining petrol station queues
  6. 9 Norfolk Broads' village in £150,000 bid to buy land at auction
  7. 10 Why are there queues for petrol - and do you really need to fill up?

About 13,000 pupils in Norfolk are eligible for funded school transport. Most travel on dedicated school buses while thousands more use public transport.

Queues for fuel at Asda in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Queues for fuel at Asda in Norwich.  - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The county council said dedicated school buses had so far been unaffected.

The government has faced calls to give priority access to fuel supplies to essential workers and services including schools.

Former local head Geoff Barton, now general secretary of the ASCL headteachers union, said: "The last thing [schools] need is the added pressure of fuel shortages with the potential for this to mean that staff, pupils and suppliers are unable to get to school.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL headteacher union.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL headteacher union. - Credit: Archant

"We very much hope the situation is resolved rapidly before it causes disruption.

"There is the option for remote education, which schools and colleges have shown themselves to be very adept at providing through the pandemic, but this is very much a last resort and they will be hoping it doesn't come to that."

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A tanker arrives at Esso garage in Norwich

Live

County welcomes tankers but motorists continue to queue for fuel

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Queues to get fuel at Tesco in Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Latest situation on fuel sees more queues despite continued assurances

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Benjamin Merrifield

Jailed in Norfolk: Paedophiles and man caught with £15k of cannabis

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Morrisons at Riverside has put out a "no fuel" sign

Updated

Norfolk wakes up to empty pumps – despite assurances of ‘ample fuel stocks’

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon