Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mother who paid £360 for daughter’s bus pass hits out at ‘unacceptable’ service and safety fears

PUBLISHED: 13:14 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 17 January 2019

Holly Hutt, 16, who is just fed up with the First bus service she catches to and from school in Framingham Earl. With her is her mum Suzanna Chaplin. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Holly Hutt, 16, who is just fed up with the First bus service she catches to and from school in Framingham Earl. With her is her mum Suzanna Chaplin. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

A mother who paid more than £300 for a bus pass for her daughter feels she is being failed by the operator.

Holly Hutt, 16, who is just fed up with the First bus service she catches to and from school in Framingham Earl. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYHolly Hutt, 16, who is just fed up with the First bus service she catches to and from school in Framingham Earl. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Holly Hutt, a student at Framingham Earl High School, has a First bus pass which she uses to catch a public bus service to and from school.

But her mother Suzanne Chaplin, who paid £360 for the annual pass, has concerns about the service.

She said Holly, 16, sometimes cannot get on the bus at all as it is too crowded and that she often misses her stop as she can’t get off the packed bus – meaning she has to wait for a connection in Norwich city centre to get home to Lakenham.

“Just before 3pm there is carnage at the bus stop because there are hundreds of children trying to get on these buses,” she said.

“It is quite late at night by the time she gets home and twice she has been waiting in the city for her other bus to come and she has been verbally and physically attacked by drunk men. They have cuddled her, asked her to go home with them, which is why she does not want to go into the city and catch a second bus.

“She is now quite upset and scared about waiting in the city for a bus.”

Ms Chaplin, 50, first contacted First in September to say she thought the situation was “unacceptable”.

“First suggested that if she got on the bus last she would be able to be first off. But we tried that, she was about to get on the bus but then the doors closed,” she said.

“They also said the teachers could organise who gets on what bus, but it is not the school’s responsibility.

“First said what do you want us to do, and I said all I want is for my daughter to get home from school safely. This girl is having a very long day and spending a lot of time on buses. I don’t think they really appreciate that.”

First was contracted by Framingham Earl High at the start of the year to carry pupils from Trowse on its commercial services.

Steve Wickers, managing director of First Eastern Counties, said the company had made arrangements to operate a larger vehicle on the main afternoon bus route past Framingham Earl High as it had become “busier than originally anticipated” and had also highlighted “alternative journey options” for pupils who needed to travel into the city centre, rather than carrying on to Trowse.

He added: “We are also putting plans in place to provide further additional capacity on a permanent basis for passengers travelling between Poringland and the city centre at this time of day from our next timetable change, the date of which we will advise the school in good time for this to be communicated to parents and pupils.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seven vehicle crash on A47 leaves rush hour traffic gridlocked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

‘Why should we be shut down?’ - City pub threatened by noise row

The Belle Vue pub in Norwich, which will discover its fate on Monday Photo: Steve Adams

Press Conference Live: Tettey and Klose injury blows for Norwich City ahead of Birmingham battle

Marco Stiepermann departed early on New Year's Day at Brentford with a quad problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘The next thing she knew she was under the racking’ - Asda shopper knocked to the ground by metal rack

A clothes rail at Asda in Great Yarmouth fell on three people, sparking a 999 response and prompting a council investigation.

Mystery Norfolk player wins £30,000 in Postcode Lottery draw

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists