Village school set for 'multi-million-pound investment'

A village high school's bid to extend its playing field is the first step of what could be a multi-million pound investment, its chief has said.

Framingham Earl High School, which is part of the Sapientia Education Trust, has lodged a bid with South Norfolk Council to change the use of two neighbouring pieces of farmland into a new playing field.

Should the plans get the go ahead, the land will afford the school's children an additional seven acres to make use of - largely for football and rugby.

The school has reached an agreement with a nearby landowner to lease the site, which joins onto its existing playing field and has applied to the council for planning permission to change the use of the land.

If approved, Jonathan Taylor, the trust's chief executive, says it will be the first step in what will be a major project for the school.

He said: "We are very conscious of the need to develop the facilities and infrastructure of the Framingham Earl site.

"With housing growth and the popularity of the school in the local community, the opportunity to extend our playing field provision is an important part of our plans to develop the site and facilities available to our students.

"Over time we anticipate investing in enhanced science facilities and working in partnership with South Norfolk Council to maintain and widen community sports provision.

"This is the first step in what we would envisage to be a multi-million-pound investment to benefit the students at Framingham Earl and the wider community."

The secondary school is based on the Norwich Road and as of May 2021 had 794 pupils on the roll, aged from 11 to 16.

However, it is anticipated that with new homes being built nearby this number will likely need to be increased in years to come.

Papers submitted with the application say: "The playing field is required to support the existing needs of the school as well as increasing playing field area should the school roll increase as a result of development in the wider Poringland area."

South Norfolk Council will decide the bid in due course.