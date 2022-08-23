Four out of 10 families missing out on early support, charity warns

Action for Children has warned that families are missing out on crucial early years support - Credit: Archant

Four out of 10 parents feel like they are missing out on vital early years support for their children, a national charity has warned.

In a new report, Action for Children has said that 42pc of parents in the East of England say they are struggling to access crucial forms of support in early parenthood.

And the charity, which is commissioned to run part of Norfolk's early years provision, fears it is the poorest families that are missing out the most, with some left to choose between eating and heating - let alone which activity groups to take their youngsters to.

Katrin Oldridge with her children Ada, 2, and Hazel, born in January 2017. Picture: ANDREW OLDRIDGE - Credit: ANDREW OLDRIDGE

Katrin Oldridge, who runs the parenting website Norwich Mumbler, said factors including the cost of living crisis and the Covid pandemic were really biting into how easy families find it to get support.

She said: "I think this has several strands to it - the Covid situation meant that for a long time parents were not only not getting support, but missing out on the pockets of friendship and community help they offer.

"I know members of Norwich Mumbler are always looking for support - particularly either cheap or free groups, because they just can not stretch to six or seven pounds per class.

"I'm finding at the moment all I can really afford to spend my money on is diesel and food."

Mrs Oldridge, from Sprowston, added that existing activity groups were likely to feel the bite of the crisis as well - which in turn would make support even harder to access.

She said: "Lots of groups will struggle to keep going if parents aren't able to afford to come along in the first place.

"But these types of support are so important, both the children and their parents.

"We are already seeing more and more children getting to school age lacking speech and language skills and with behavioural issues because they've missed out so much.

"And for parents they are so vital because when you're a new parent you need people going through the same situations you are, so you have somebody to talk to."

Mike Smith-Clare - Credit: Archant

Mike Smith-Clare, Labour's councillor for children's services in Norfolk said the county council's 2019 decision to close 38 Sure Start centres was at the root of the issue.

He said: "It is a disgrace that parents and carers are unable to access the support they need to help their under fives develop.

"It is achingly obvious that the cost of living crisis, rural isolation and a cut to the previous provision is impacting negatively on the lives of local families.

"How ridiculous that the framework of provision offered by children's centres was so cruelly cut - it is no surprise that support is both hard to find and access.

"Patchy provision is unacceptable - as is the misguided hope that struggling communities, cut adrift, can pick up the pieces."

John Fisher, the county council’s cabinet member for children's services, said: “We are offering families access to high-quality support through our Early Childhood and Family Services (ECFS) to help with a range of issues including parenting and child development, linking in with our Norfolk Assistance Scheme which provides wider cost of living support for those struggling financially.

“The ECFS service, which was launched in October 2019, has had a significant impact in ensuring families with young children across Norfolk have flexible access to the help they require to best meet their needs.

“It offers targeted individual support where families need this level of advice and help, high quality online support and information including virtual information sessions, alongside funding and advice for communities to establish and maintain local groups for young parents and children."

Rossanna Trudgian, head of campaigns and public affairs at Action for Children, said: “Every child deserves a chance at having the best start in life, that’s why we’re worried that disadvantaged children are being blocked from accessing the services that allow them to catch up and level up for when they start school."