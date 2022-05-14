Former teachers open yoga therapy studio for children

Rebecca Earle and Gemma Carey-Clarke, who run The Snug together in Norwich - Credit: Lauren De Boise

A new studio offering therapeutic yoga sessions for children has been launched in Norwich by two former school teachers.

Gemma Carey-Clarke and Rebecca Earle have more than 30 years of experience working with children and young people between them and have come together to open The Snug in Norwich.

Nestled in St Edmund's Church in Fishergate, The Snug is a new space offering yoga-based therapy for children aged between five and 15.

Mrs Carey-Clarke and Mrs Earle have both retrained as yoga instructors after leaving the teaching profession and together they run individual sessions and small group classes particularly aimed at youngsters struggling with anxiety.

Rebecca Earle and Gemma Carey-Clarke have opened The Snug yoga therapy studio in Norwich - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Mrs Carey-Clarke, 37, said: "When I was working as a teacher I realised that more and more children are having mental health difficulties, particularly those with special educational needs.

"But a big problem is that children can often find it more difficult to talk about things - but they can move, which is where yoga therapy can be useful.

"The sessions are all practical and teach children how to use their bodies and movements to make themselves feel better - then this in turn helps to get them talking too."

The sessions can be accessed directly, but children can also be referred to The Snug through local authorities, schools or their GP.

The Snug yoga therapy studio, which has opened in Fishergate in Norwich - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Mrs Carey-Clarke added: "Covid has really caused lots of children to suffer from anxiety and we are trying to create small, supportive groups for these children.

"We have done this type of thing together for eight years but this gives us a permanent space to offer our services to the community.

"If children are anxious or not feeling well mentally, they will not be able to concentrate and learn properly.

"We feel like our local community is embracing yoga for wellbeing and health but are perhaps not aware it can be extremely helpful for children too.

"It does feel like a fairly niche approach we are taking but we have really seen the difference it can make to children."

Bookings will be available via the team's website.



