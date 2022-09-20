Pupil of former boarding school 'for maladjusted children' pens his story

An author using the pseudonym Number Five has written about attending Morley Hall boarding school in south Norfolk - Credit: Number Five

Records describe it as "a hostel for maladjusted children" where youngsters who struggled in mainstream schools were sent to live and learn.

But very little is known about Morley Hall's days as a boarding school, which closed its doors for the last time around 30 years ago.

Now, one of its former pupils has put his experience of the five years he spent at the school down in print - after learning how hard to come by information about it is.

Written under the pseudonym 'Number Five', the number he was given on arrival at the school, Morley Hall Rules shares intimate details of what it was like to study at the boarding school between Wymondham and Attleborough.

The author, who attended the school between 1983 and 1988, said: "At the time, very little was known about conditions like ADHD and dyslexia, so children who were struggling with these types of things went undiagnosed were generally written off - Morley Hall gave us our last chance.

"We were given numbers when we arrived and that was how we were referred to.

"The discipline was very strict. We worked on a star system where good behaviour was rewarded and poor behaviour was punished.

"If your star was upgraded, you were allowed to do certain activities, where if you reached the lowest star grade your clothes would be taken away and you were only left with your pyjamas."

Number Five, from Hunstanton, however, said that while reflecting on his time at the school he realised he had an overall positive experience.

The boarding school closed in the mid-1990s, but very few records of it have been kept - which fuelled Number Five's desire to get his story written down - taking about six months to complete the book.

He said: "I almost felt a sense of responsibility to share this school's unusual story. It almost feels as though it has been erased from history - not for malicious reasons, simply because there hadn't been a reason to keep a record of it.

"Really, all the children were very lucky to be there - it was their last chance."