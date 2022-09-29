Teacher convicted of sexual activity with teen banned from the classroom

Tristan Gasper, who has been banned from the classroom for sexual activity with a pupil - Credit: Archant

A former teacher who engaged in sexual activity with a teenage girl has been banned from returning to the classroom.

Tristan Gasper, who taught at Bungay High School, was convicted of three counts of sexual activity with a pupil at the school.

The 39-year-old was handed a two-year jail sentence, suspended for two years, after appearing at Ipswich Crown Court.

Now, after his case was referred to the Teaching Regulation Agency, he has been banned from returning to the classroom - having already lost his job at the Suffolk school.

An official report described the incidents as "a serious breach of trust".

It reads: "His conduct was extremely serious, involving the deliberate and planned exploitation of a vulnerable child over a long period of time.

"It amounted to a serious breach of trust."

The panel heard that Gasper, of Lavenham Road, Ipswich, had a sexual relationship with a pupil at the school who had sought emotional support from him.

She began to spend most of her free school time with him and a sexual relationship grew - although no sexual activity took place on school grounds.

Gasper pleaded guilty to three counts of engaging in sexual activity with a teenager while in a position of trust at Ipswich Crown Court on March 24, 2021.

A TRA panel has since recommended that he be prevented from returning to the profession.

The panel's report adds: "In the light of the panel's finding, there was a strong public interest consideration in respect of the protection of pupils given the serious findings of grooming leading to sexual activity with a child.

"Although a pre-sentence report considered that the risk of re-offending was low, it indicated that work could be undertaken to address offending through a rehabilitation activity requirement.

"The panel has seen no evidence of any rehabilitative steps completed by Mr Gasper."

The ruling also means that he cannot work in any other relevant youth accommodation or children's home in England - and can not apply to restore his eligibility to teach.

He does, however, have 28 days to appeal against the order.