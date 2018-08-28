Football coach mentor graduates from university

A football coach mentor from Aylsham has graduated from university after completing a course delivered at St George’s Park, the national football centre.

Darren Moss, who is the Football Association’s (FA) regional coach mentor officer for the East region, has spent more than 25 years in coach education, including 12 years as an FA tutor.

He has just completed a Postgraduate Certificate (PGCert) in sports coaching through a partnership between the University of Worcester and the FA.

The 54-year-old said: “The course has helped a great deal in underpinning the work I do in tutoring and developing others. I also deliver a coach mentor course and the course has really helped this develop.”

Les Howie, the FA’s head of grassroots coaching, added: “We want to ensure our staff are at the cutting edge of learning to help them in their roles of supporting and developing grassroots coaches.”