High school student wins scholarship to prestigious boarding school

Flegg High student Eden Olley who has won a scholarship to attend prestigious Oundle independent boarding school. Picture: Ormiston Academy Trust Ormiston Academy Trust

A Norfolk teenager has won a scholarship to attend one of the country’s most prestigious boarding schools.

Flegg High School in Martham. Picture: Nick Butcher Flegg High School in Martham. Picture: Nick Butcher

Flegg High Ormiston Academy student Eden Olley is this year’s winner of the Ormiston Academy Trust (OAT) scholarship.

The Martham school pupil was one of just six students from across the country to attend an interview and selection weekend at Oundle School in Northamptonshire.

She was accepted as an academic scholar and full boarder and will be studying art, geography and biology at A-level, as well as English at Pre-U and an iGCSE in Ancient Greek.

The scholarship, open to any student in Year 11 at an Ormiston academy, is part of a partnership with Oundle and Gresham’s independent schools.

Eden said: “I was extremely shocked to find that I had made it into the final six. The weekend was filled with tests, interviews and public speaking – all of which challenged me to bring out new sides of myself.”

Flegg High school principal Kate Williams said: “We are delighted and very proud that Eden has secured this very exciting opportunity. Throughout her five years at Flegg, Eden has been an extraordinary role model to others. Not only is she an exceptional scholar across a broad curriculum but she is kind, modest and considerate.

“We know that she will relish the opportunities and challenges ahead of her, and we look forward to watching her continued success.”