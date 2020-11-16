Search

Advanced search

High school student wins scholarship to prestigious boarding school

PUBLISHED: 15:44 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 16 November 2020

Flegg High student Eden Olley who has won a scholarship to attend prestigious Oundle independent boarding school. Picture: Ormiston Academy Trust

Flegg High student Eden Olley who has won a scholarship to attend prestigious Oundle independent boarding school. Picture: Ormiston Academy Trust

Ormiston Academy Trust

A Norfolk teenager has won a scholarship to attend one of the country’s most prestigious boarding schools.

Flegg High School in Martham. Picture: Nick ButcherFlegg High School in Martham. Picture: Nick Butcher

Flegg High Ormiston Academy student Eden Olley is this year’s winner of the Ormiston Academy Trust (OAT) scholarship.

The Martham school pupil was one of just six students from across the country to attend an interview and selection weekend at Oundle School in Northamptonshire.

You may also want to watch:

She was accepted as an academic scholar and full boarder and will be studying art, geography and biology at A-level, as well as English at Pre-U and an iGCSE in Ancient Greek.

The scholarship, open to any student in Year 11 at an Ormiston academy, is part of a partnership with Oundle and Gresham’s independent schools.

MORE: Top sixth form college launches scholarship scheme to help ‘bright’ Norfolk students

Eden said: “I was extremely shocked to find that I had made it into the final six. The weekend was filled with tests, interviews and public speaking – all of which challenged me to bring out new sides of myself.”

Flegg High school principal Kate Williams said: “We are delighted and very proud that Eden has secured this very exciting opportunity. Throughout her five years at Flegg, Eden has been an extraordinary role model to others. Not only is she an exceptional scholar across a broad curriculum but she is kind, modest and considerate.

“We know that she will relish the opportunities and challenges ahead of her, and we look forward to watching her continued success.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Missing windsurfer named as search continues

Chris Bamfield, 65, was last seen at Hunstanton beach on Saturday, November 14. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN