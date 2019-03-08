Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

English and Russian students bring Shakespeare to the stage in bilingual project

PUBLISHED: 17:24 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 15 April 2019

Members of the Fisher Youth Theatre Group in Bungay take part in a Shakespearian theatre workshop with students from Voronezh, Russia, organised by Hello Drama. Picture: Hello Drama

Members of the Fisher Youth Theatre Group in Bungay take part in a Shakespearian theatre workshop with students from Voronezh, Russia, organised by Hello Drama. Picture: Hello Drama

Hello Drama

Remembering your lines is one of the most challenging parts of performing in stage – but what if you had to recite them in a new language?

Students from the Fisher Youth Theatre Group in Bungay were not daunted by this challenge as they joined forces with 16 teenagers from Voronezh in Russia for a bilingual performance.

The group was coached by a team of theatre professionals to devise their own pieces of physical, verbatim and musical theatre on a week-long course. It culminated in a performance at the Fisher Theatre, Connection, which included extracts from Romeo and Juliet, performed in Russian by the Suffolk students and Shakespearian English by their Voronezh counterparts.

The course was coordinated by Abbie Moore from Hello Drama, which runs drama based workshops in schools around Europe. She said: “Performing in Russian was certainly a challenge for the young people, but a challenge that they all grabbed with both hands and incredible determination.”

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chip shop owner banned from roads for drink driving

Fishers of Hunstanton owner Mark Wilson Picture: Archant

Cancer charity raises thousands at birthday ball

Wymondham cancer charity Star Throwers celebrated its 10th birthday at a birthday ball. Photo: Submitted

Norfolk’s tourism bosses hoping for a bumper Easter holiday weekend

Feeding the giraffe at Africa Alive! Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists