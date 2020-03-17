Further schools to be hit by coronavirus closures

Warren School in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft will be closed from 3pm on Wednesday, March 18 until after the Easter holidays. Picture: Google Images Archant

Two schools are set to be closed amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The first two schools in the Lowestoft area confirming they will soon be temporarily closed were announced on Tuesday, March 17.

The Warren School, in Clarkes Lane, Oulton Broad “will be closed from 3pm on Wednesday, March 18 until after the Easter holidays.”

While Westwood Primary School, on Westwood Avenue, Lowestoft, will also be closed from Wednesday, March 18 “until after the Easter holidays due to staffing shortages.”

A letter to parents and carers on the Warren School website from headteacher Jan Bird about “the school’s response to the ongoing Covid-19 virus situation” said: “Following updated advice from the Government I have taken the decision to close Warren School for all learners from 3pm on Wednesday, March 18 until after the Easter holidays, planning for learners to return to school on Tuesday, April 21.

“On behalf of our staff team, I would like to thank you for your support in these exceptional circumstances and to wish you well for the extended Easter holiday period.”

Both school’s have updated online resources on their respective websites for home learning during the school closures.

Staffing issues amid the growing outbreak have seen Norfolk schools forced into total or partial closures in recent days.