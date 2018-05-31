Search

Advanced search

High school latest to be hit by coronavirus closure

PUBLISHED: 16:08 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 18 March 2020

Pakefield High School headteacher Anthony Walker. Picture: Nick Butcher

Pakefield High School headteacher Anthony Walker. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

The first high school in the Lowestoft area has temporarily closed its doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Staffing levels have led to the closure of Pakefield High School, in Lowestoft, as of 2.45pm on Wednesday, March 18.

In a letter to parents and carers, Anthony Walker, Headteacher of the school on London Road Pakefield, said: “Pakefield High School will close tonight as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I am sure that you will know that this decision has not been taken lightly.

“We do not have any staff who have confirmed symptoms of the coronavirus, but we have increasing levels of staff absence as our colleagues have taken government advice to self-isolate.

“The situation we face is unprecedented and, whilst I would like to give parents clarity, I am not in a position to confirm when school will re-open however we will remain closed at least for the duration of this week.”

It means that four schools in the Lowestoft area have now confirmed that they would be temporarily closed from after today – at The Warren School in Oulton Broad and Westwood Primary School in Lowestoft and at Grove Primary School in Lowestoft .

Pakefield High School has put “remote teaching” learning resources in place to allow students to log on to a computer each morning and access Microsoft Teams “where work will be set for each lesson.”

Staffing issues amid the growing outbreak have seen various Norfolk schools forced into total or partial closures in recent days.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Sainsbury’s announces changes to help older people and vulnerable amid panic buying

A sign at Tesco in Dereham. Pic: Archant

More stores close in Norwich’s Chapelfield as a result of coronavirus

The Disney Store in Chapelfield is closing temporarily because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant library

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Why shutting schools would be a disaster for children, parents and the economy

Prime minister Boris Johnson appears ready to force the closure of schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. But is that the best move? Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Department store closes 21 branches due to coronavirus

A much loved department store chain which collapsed into administration in January is closing its final stores after retail was hit by coronavirus concerns. Photo: Archant

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

UEA cancels medical exams, allowing final-year students to join coronavirus fight this summer

The UEA has cancelled written exams for final-year students this summer. Picture: Denise Bradley

Why shutting schools would be a disaster for children, parents and the economy

Prime minister Boris Johnson appears ready to force the closure of schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. But is that the best move? Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Sainsbury’s announces changes to help older people and vulnerable amid panic buying

A sign at Tesco in Dereham. Pic: Archant
Drive 24