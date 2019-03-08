Search

Back to school: Proud parents share 'first day of school' snaps

PUBLISHED: 11:44 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 04 September 2019

Lindsey Kenny got her children (and the dog) involved in this 'first day of school' picture. Picture: Lindsey Kenny

Lindsey Kenny got her children (and the dog) involved in this 'first day of school' picture. Picture: Lindsey Kenny

Submitted

For pupils across Norfolk, Wednesday marked the end of the summer holidays and the start of a brand new school year.

Naomi Green's children ready for high school, primary school and pre-school. Picture: Naomi GreenNaomi Green's children ready for high school, primary school and pre-school. Picture: Naomi Green

Proud parents were waving off their children in bright, fresh uniforms as they prepared for their first day at a new school, or back at an old one.

We asked families to share their #firstdayofschool photos with us on social media - here is a selection of the snaps we received.

- Tweet your #firstdayofschool photo to @EDP24 or share it with us on the EDP24 Facebook page.

Sarah Harris' sons ready for their first day back at school. Picture: Sarah HarrisSarah Harris' sons ready for their first day back at school. Picture: Sarah Harris

Laura Baitey's twins off to start reception. Picture: Laura BaiteyLaura Baitey's twins off to start reception. Picture: Laura Baitey

Kayleigh Thrower's son ready for reception. Picture: Kayleighkins ThrowerKayleigh Thrower's son ready for reception. Picture: Kayleighkins Thrower

Emma Botting's daughter ahead of her first day in year four. Picture: Emma BottingEmma Botting's daughter ahead of her first day in year four. Picture: Emma Botting

Michelle Kerby's daughters ready for junior school. Picture: Michelle KerbyMichelle Kerby's daughters ready for junior school. Picture: Michelle Kerby

Leah Black shared this picture of her sons, going into year seven and year three. Picture: Leah BlackLeah Black shared this picture of her sons, going into year seven and year three. Picture: Leah Black

