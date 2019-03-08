Gallery
Back to school: Proud parents share 'first day of school' snaps
PUBLISHED: 11:44 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 04 September 2019
Submitted
For pupils across Norfolk, Wednesday marked the end of the summer holidays and the start of a brand new school year.
Naomi Green's children ready for high school, primary school and pre-school. Picture: Naomi Green
Proud parents were waving off their children in bright, fresh uniforms as they prepared for their first day at a new school, or back at an old one.
We asked families to share their #firstdayofschool photos with us on social media - here is a selection of the snaps we received.
Sarah Harris' sons ready for their first day back at school. Picture: Sarah Harris
Laura Baitey's twins off to start reception. Picture: Laura Baitey
Kayleigh Thrower's son ready for reception. Picture: Kayleighkins Thrower
Emma Botting's daughter ahead of her first day in year four. Picture: Emma Botting
Michelle Kerby's daughters ready for junior school. Picture: Michelle Kerby
Leah Black shared this picture of her sons, going into year seven and year three. Picture: Leah Black