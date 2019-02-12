Children’s author shares stories of a writer’s life with Norwich pupils
The world of reading, writing and publishing was on the agenda for pupils at a Norwich academy trust when a local author came to visit.
Fiona Barker, author of Danny and the Dream Dog and Amelie and the Great Outdoors, agreed to speak at all four of the Heart Education Trust’s academies after a request from staff at a book signing in Waterstones, Norwich.
Over February 8 and 11 she visited Heartsease Primary, Henderson Green Primary, Valley Primary and Lingwood Primary to share her experiences as a published writer.
She explained the process involved in publishing a book to pupils, and for younger children she provided craft materials to help them make their own dream dogs.
Zara Lambert, English lead at Heart Education Trust, said: “Visits like this are incredibly important for our pupils. It’s about raising their aspirations and making it a life experience that they won’t forget.”