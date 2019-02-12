Video

Children’s author shares stories of a writer’s life with Norwich pupils

Children's author Fiona Barker visited Heartsease Primary Academy, to do reading assemblies and activities with the children. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

The world of reading, writing and publishing was on the agenda for pupils at a Norwich academy trust when a local author came to visit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Heartsease Primary Academy pupils reading during a visit by children's author Fiona Barker. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Heartsease Primary Academy pupils reading during a visit by children's author Fiona Barker. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Fiona Barker, author of Danny and the Dream Dog and Amelie and the Great Outdoors, agreed to speak at all four of the Heart Education Trust’s academies after a request from staff at a book signing in Waterstones, Norwich.

Over February 8 and 11 she visited Heartsease Primary, Henderson Green Primary, Valley Primary and Lingwood Primary to share her experiences as a published writer.

She explained the process involved in publishing a book to pupils, and for younger children she provided craft materials to help them make their own dream dogs.

Zara Lambert, English lead at Heart Education Trust, said: “Visits like this are incredibly important for our pupils. It’s about raising their aspirations and making it a life experience that they won’t forget.”