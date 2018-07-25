Which Norwich university courses have grown the most in 20 years?

Published: 8:03 AM July 25, 2018 Updated: 11:18 PM October 9, 2020

Figures have revealed a popularity boom in certain Norwich university courses over the last 20 years - including a 260pc rise in marketing students.

Roll data of various University of East Anglia courses, released under a Freedom of Information Request, shows an increase in the number of students on its marketing and management degree - from 43 in 2013/14, when the course started, to 156 last year.

Growth across the university as a whole is reflected, with most courses reporting increases, including American studies - from 33 students in 1997/8 to 66 in 2017/18 - and law - from 313 to 462 in the same period.

In maths, there has been more subtle growth - from 63 20 years ago to 140 this year.

Modern history was one of the few degrees to report a drop, from 59 in 2007/8 - rising to 90 in 2003/4 - to 47 this year.

But several courses have particularly soared in popularity - including biological science, where the roll has boomed from 81 to 258 over the last 20 years.

In accounting and finance the roll grew from four to 344 in the two decades, while in psychology it jumped from two to 479 in just the last 10 years.